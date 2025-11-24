AUTOTUNE OFFERS UP TO 70% OFF VOCAL PRODUCTION PLUGINS FOR BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

AutoTune's Black Friday Sale Offers up to 70% Off Plugins and Subscriptions

Recently Released Metamorph and AutoTune 2026 Available at Significant Savings

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antares Audio Technologies, creators of AutoTune®, the GRAMMY®-award winning software and industry standard for vocal production, announces its Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale featuring discounts up to 70% off professional vocal processing tools, including the recently released AutoTune 2026 and Metamorph AI voice transformer at their lowest prices ever.

Get significant savings across AutoTune's acclaimed vocal production ecosystem, including:

*Metamorph AI Voice Transformer*

$100 USD (50% off) + Vocodist advanced vocoder plugin, free to keep

*AutoTune 2026*

$150 USD (50% off) + AutoKey 2 key/tempo detection and Vocodist advanced vocoder plugins, free to keep

*AutoTune Unlimited (Annual)*

$210 USD Annual subscription includes your choice of Mic Mod microphone modeler or Harmony Engine 4-part harmony generator plugin, free to keep - up to 70% in total savings

*AutoTune Unlimited (Monthly)*

$30 USD Monthly subscription includes AutoKey 2 key/tempo detection plugin, free to keep

*AutoTune Pro 11*

$250 USD (50% off) + AutoKey 2 key/tempo detection and Vocodist advanced vocoder plugins, free to keep

*All Perpetual Licenses: 50% off*

*Upgrades/Crossgrades: 50% off*

More information on featured products:

*Metamorph*

AI-powered voice transformation plugin with 18 distinct voice models, fully local processing, and responsible AI development. Built on properly licensed source material with appropriate artist compensation.

*AutoTune 2026*

The original AutoTune, reborn, delivering up to 35% greater efficiency and 2.3x faster CPU performance. Features Modern Mode for natural correction and Classic Mode for the iconic AutoTune effect, plus exclusive presets from Grammy-winning producers.

*AutoTune Unlimited*

Subscription service delivering access to AutoTune's complete vocal production ecosystem—AutoTune Pro 11, AutoTune 2026, Metamorph, the entire AI-powered Vocal Chain (Vocal EQ, Vocal Compressor, Vocal De-Esser, Vocal Reverb, Vocal Prep), and all creative effects.

Sale begins today. For a complete list of AutoTune Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals visit the AutoTune website www.autotune.com

