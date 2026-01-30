Dr. Michelle Sands to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michelle Sands, founder of GLOW Natural Wellness and licensed naturopathic physician, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on revolutionizing women’s hormone care, reclaiming power in menopause, and addressing root causes instead of masking symptoms.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website. In her episode, Dr. Sands explores how an early menopause diagnosis became the catalyst for her mission to transform women’s hormone care and redefine midlife health.She breaks down how addressing root causes with clean, plant-based hormone solutions and holistic lifestyle strategies can restore balance and empower women to take control of their bodies.Viewers will walk away with a new perspective on midlife health, practical tools to advocate for their bodies, and the confidence to see menopause as power—not a pause.“Menopause isn’t the end of your vibrant life—it’s the beginning of a new chapter where you reclaim your energy, confidence, and purpose,” said Dr. Sands.Michelle’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/dr-michelle-sands

