Full drug marketing application submissions under 21 CFR subpart 314.50 and 314.54 should be directed to: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

Document and Records Section

5901-B Ammendale Rd

Beltsville, Md. 20705-1266 Abbreviated new drug applications under 21 CFR subpart 314.94, and amendments, supplements, and resubmissions; and

Abbreviated antibiotic drug application submissions, as well as items sent by parcel post or overnight courier service to the Office of Generic Drugs, should be directed to: Office of Generic Drugs (HFD-600)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

Metro Park North II, Room 150

7500 Standish Place

Rockville, MD 20855 Correspondence not associated with a particular application should be addressed specifically to the intended office or division and to the person as follows: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

Attn: [insert name of person]

HFD-[insert mail code of office or division]

5600 Fishers Lane

Rockville, MD 20857 Content current as of: 12/07/2015



