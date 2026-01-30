On This Page

Date: February 5, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Petro, PhD

Supervisory Chemist, Branch Chief



Megumi Yamamoto, MS

Chemist, Project Manager for Cosmetic Registration and Listing







Janet Zang, PhD

Supervisory Toxicologist, Branch Chief

Office of Cosmetics and Colors

Office of the Chief Scientist

U.S. Food and Drug Administration



About the Speakers

Dr. Elizabeth Petro graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biological chemistry from the University of Chicago in 2006 and a doctorate in biological chemistry from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 2013. Dr. Petro joined the FDA in 2014 reviewing food contact substance notifications in what was at that time the Office of Food Additive Safety in the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN). Since January 2022, Dr. Petro has led the Cosmetics Regulatory Activities Branch, coordinating the FDA’s regulatory and compliance activities for cosmetic products.

Megumi Yamamoto is the project manager for Cosmetic Registration and Listing at the FDA, where she leads efforts related to the registration and listing of cosmetic product facilities and products under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA). Before joining the FDA in 2019, Yamamoto spent over 14 years in the cosmetics industry, specializing in formulation and product development for global brands such as Coty, Avon, and Estée Lauder. She holds a master’s degree in cosmetic science from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Connecticut.

Dr. Janet Zang is a supervisory toxicologist at the FDA who has served the agency since 2009. She currently holds the position of Chief of the Cosmetics Regulatory Science Branch in the Office of Cosmetics and Colors (OCAC), under the FDA's Office of Chief Scientist. In this capacity, Dr. Zang directs safety and risk assessment, research, and postmarket surveillance programs for cosmetic ingredients and products. Prior to her current role, Dr. Zang worked in CFSAN (now the Human Foods Program) for 11 years, during which she performed numerous toxicology and epidemiological reviews on chemical food contaminants as well as food additives, Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) substances, and color additives. With extensive experience in regulatory review, Dr. Zang has provided support to the agency's compliance actions, rulemaking, and other regulatory activities through rigorous scientific evaluation.

About the Presentation

This lecture will provide a comprehensive overview of the FDA's regulatory authorities over cosmetic products. Participants will also learn about the various tools available for industry to register their facilities and list their cosmetic products as required by MoCRA, and how industry and consumers can report adverse events from use of cosmetic products to the FDA.

Learning Objectives

Explain the FDA’s regulatory requirements for submitting adverse event reports for cosmetic products. Describe the available methods of reporting adverse event associated with the use of cosmetic products. Understand the key regulatory requirements for the registration and listing of cosmetic product facilities and products under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA), including who must comply, what information is required, and how to navigate the FDA’s registration and listing process.

