The Irish Journalist - December 2025

Welcome to the latest edition of the newly-formatted Irish Journalist.

The December 2025 edition contains:

  • Gerry Curran, NUJ joint president, on recruitment.
  • Stephen Bourke on solidarity vigils with Palestinian journalists.
  • Una Murphy on journalist safety and surveillance in Northern Ireland.
  • Éanna Ó Caollaí on the launch of the Irish language bursary.
  • Gerard Cunningham on the Dublin Freelance Forum.
  • Deaglán De Bréadún on the biennial Irish delegate meeting.
  • Bernie Ni Fhlatharta on what it means to be part of a union.
