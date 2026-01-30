The Irish Journalist - December 2025

Welcome to the latest edition of the newly-formatted Irish Journalist. The December 2025 edition contains: Gerry Curran , NUJ joint president, on recruitment.

, NUJ joint president, on recruitment. Stephen Bourke on solidarity vigils with Palestinian journalists.

on solidarity vigils with Palestinian journalists. Una Murphy on journalist safety and surveillance in Northern Ireland.

on journalist safety and surveillance in Northern Ireland. Éanna Ó Caollaí on the launch of the Irish language bursary.

on the launch of the Irish language bursary. Gerard Cunningham on the Dublin Freelance Forum.

on the Dublin Freelance Forum. Deaglán De Bréadún on the biennial Irish delegate meeting.

on the biennial Irish delegate meeting. Bernie Ni Fhlatharta on what it means to be part of a union. Download the resource Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.