2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest Opens

DOVER — The Delaware Forest Service is inviting students across the state to celebrate Arbor Day by participating in the 2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest, open to all public and private schools, homeschool groups and organized youth programs serving grades K–5. It provides a fun and creative way for students to celebrate Arbor Day in their classrooms.

This year’s theme, “Trees are Terrific…for People and Places!”, highlights the many ways trees support healthier, happier communities. Trees provide fresh oxygen to breathe, food to eat, and wood for countless everyday products. They offer shade that cools homes, streets, and parks, helping reduce energy use and create comfortable places for people to gather. Trees also improve emotional well-being, reduce stress, support wildlife, prevent soil erosion, and manage stormwater by absorbing excess rainwater.

People and trees share a strong connection. By planting, watering, and protecting trees and forests, communities help ensure a cleaner, greener, and more resilient environment for generations to come. From busy neighborhoods to quiet community forests, trees help create stronger and more enjoyable places to live.

Teachers and youth leaders are encouraged to register their classes to participate in the contest by Friday, March 6, using the online form at: https://forms.gle/bjn4sxrMzhMvhutp .

Poster submissions are due by Friday, March 20. Once registered, participants will receive additional contest details and updates from the Delaware Forest Service.

Arbor Day in Delaware is designated as Friday, April 24. The Arbor Day Poster Contest remains one of the largest youth conservation programs of its kind in the state, inspiring thousands of Delaware students each year to learn about trees and environmental stewardship.

For more information, please contact Ashley.Melvin@delaware.gov or visit the registration link above.

