Delaware Forest Service Announces 11th Annual Arborist and Tree Care Seminar at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

DOVER — The Delaware Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program will host its 11th annual Arborist and Tree Care Seminar on Feb. 23-24, 2026, at the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library. As the only event of its kind in Delaware, this two-day seminar provides specialized professional development for arborists, urban forestry professionals, and tree care businesses dedicated to sustainable practices and the advancement of Delaware’s urban forests.

This event will deliver in-depth training on the latest arboriculture techniques, principles, and regulations, while offering participants opportunities to strengthen industry connections. The program reflects the Delaware Forest Service’s ongoing commitment to technical assistance and high-quality educational outreach.

“The Arborist and Tree Care Seminar is the only event of its kind in Delaware, exclusively offered by the Delaware Forest Service, where tree care professionals come together to learn together,” said Taryn Davidson, Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator for the Delaware Forest Service. “The seminar will focus on professional growth through topics such as tree health, safety, and best management practices. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn not only in a classroom setting, but also through hands-on demonstrations. This year’s program has been thoughtfully designed by arborists, for arborists.”

Two Full Days of Expert Instruction

The 2026 seminar features a comprehensive agenda with sessions led by top tree care and forestry experts. Presentations will include classroom instruction and hands-on outdoor demonstrations, covering:

Tree Rigging

Tree Climbing

Plant Health Testing & Analysis

Invasive vs. Non-Invasive Trees

Chainsaw Safety and Operations

Attendees may earn up to 11.5 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) from the International Society of Arboriculture, as well as up to two Delaware pesticide credits.

Featured Speakers

Mark Chisholm, Aspen Tree, STIHL

Scott Sjolander, Master Arborist, Penn State Extension

Jill Pollok, Plant Diagnostician, University of Delaware

Pablo Oropeza, Regional Manager, Kendall Vegetation Services

David Ruyak, Executive Director, International Society of Arboriculture, Penn-Dell Chapter

Sam Topper, Wildland Fire Superintendent, Delaware Forest Service

Event Details

Dates: Monday, Feb. 23-Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026

Location: Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, 5105 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807

Time: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Cost: $310 for both days (includes breakfast and lunch)

Vendor exhibits will be available throughout the event, offering additional networking and engagement opportunities.

Registration

Registration is open now through Sunday, Feb. 22. Participants may register for one or both days at: 2026arboristandtreecareseminar.eventbrite.com

For more information, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact: Taryn Davidson: taryn.davidson@delaware.gov