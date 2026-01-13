Secretary Clifton announces Jimmy Kroon’s appointment as Deputy Secretary

DOVER — Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton has announced the appointment of veteran agriculture leader Jimmy Kroon as deputy secretary.

Kroon began his tenure on Monday, Jan. 12, after heading the department’s Planning division for two years. Kroon started his career with the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) in 2003, working with various divisions, including Plant Industries, the Office of the Secretary and the Aglands Preservation Foundation.

“Jimmy Kroon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his position as Deputy Secretary,” Secretary Clifton said. “In my year as Secretary, Jimmy’s contributions, insight and familiarity with all aspects of the Department of Agriculture have been invaluable as we work every day for all Delawareans.”

Kroon started his Ag career in the Plant Industries section in 2003, conducting pest surveys impacting honeybees, field and vegetable crops, nursery stock, and forests. In 2011, he managed the Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey, working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, University of Delaware, and other states to protect the viability of Delaware crops and export markets. In 2015, Kroon transitioned to the Aglands Preservation Foundation, eventually becoming head of the division in 2020.

Delaware’s Aglands Preservation Foundation, one of the nation’s top examples of agricultural preservation, has secured more than 1,250 First State farms and 160,000 acres since its inception in the mid-1990s.

“I am excited to serve Delaware’s farming community in my new role,” Deputy Secretary Kroon said. “During my 22 years with the Department of Agriculture, I have seen many obstacles that face Delaware’s agriculture and forestry industries and the incredible value in supporting its long-term viability.

“Our farms are a cornerstone of our economy. In addition to jobs and economic stability, they provide healthy food and support our families and communities. We must work together to ensure a successful future for Delaware farming.”

Kroon promotes continuous improvement and strives to increase the efficiency and quality of state programs. Early in his career, he won an efficiency award from USDA for streamlining data collection for a disease survey. Since then, he has completed several projects that saved costs or improved service and is currently a member of the Government Efficiency and Accountability Review Field Team and Delaware Quality Partnership.

Kroon’s other DDA career highlights include:

Filled multiple roles during the 2022 and 2025 avian influenza incident responses.

Agriculture delegate on a trade mission in Cote d’Ivoire in 2024.

Represented DDA at the Northeast Association of State Departments of Agriculture in 2022 and 2023.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Specialist for the Delaware Forest Service, deploying with Type 1 incident management teams in Alaska, Nevada and Utah in 2018 and 2019.

Kroon holds degrees in biology and environmental science from the University of Maine at Machias and a master’s degree in Geographic Information Systems from Penn State. He is currently adjunct faculty for the Penn State, Fox Graduate School’s GIS program. He lives in Felton with his wife, Lori Brown.