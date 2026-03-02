ACCESS Receivables Management Acquires Baltimore Credit and Collection Services, Inc. (BCCS)

Most Influential Comp[any for 2025 CEO Views Top Collection Influencer for 2025

BCCS and Access Receivables are both members of The International Association of Commercial Collectors (IACC).

Clients will benefit through a wider array of service offerings, strong data security and certifications, enhanced client portal access and more.” — Tom Gillespie

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access Receivables Management, a leading provider of commercial and consumer debt collection services nationwide, announced today that it has purchased certain strategic assets of Baltimore Credit and Collection Services, Inc. ( BCCS ), a Maryland based company specialized in domestic and international commercial debt collection. This strategic move aims to expand the Access commercial portfolio domestically and internationally. It will provide BCCS clientele with expanded service offerings and capitalize on the combined expertise and vision the companies share.The acquisition will provide significant benefits for clients of both companies. Clients will benefit through a wider array of international service offerings, strong data security and certifications, enhanced client portal access and more.Quotes from Key ExecutivesTom Gillespie, President said, "The combination of ACCESS Receivables and BCCS creates more opportunities for all clients. It expands our domestic and international footprint in the commercial market and gives BCCS clients additional assurances for data protection, certifications and continued investment in AI and technology. Access serves large enterprise B2B companies, state and county governments, insurance, telecommunications, logistics and more. BCCS Founder and President, Robert Holt said, "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our decades long commitment to our clients to provide exceptional collection results, personalized service and a wider array of services. It sets a new benchmark for excellence in the industry"."A partnership was formed with Access Receivables to help us transition our business to the best possible partner. " Commented Robert Holt, BCCS. "Our shared values and commitment to innovation will allow us to deliver exceptional outcomes for all our stakeholders".Transaction DetailsRobert Holt, CEO of BCCS, will be a consultant to Access during the transition period. Other details of the transaction were not disclosed.About: Baltimore Credit and Collections, IncBaltimore Credit and Collection Services Inc. (BCCS) initiated operations in 1997 and actively services B2B clients primarily in the US and the UK. Robert Holt has over thirty years of experience and expertise in domestic and international commercial debt collection operations.About: Access Receivables ManagementAccess Receivables is a national debt collection company based in Hunt Valley, Maryland. It provides commercial and consumer debt collection services to enterprise companies, state and local governments, colleges, universities and more. The company was founded by Debra and Tom Gillespie in 1999 and is a certified Women owned business (WBE). The company has received numerous awards for excellence including being named Top Debt Collection Agency for 2024, and 2025 by Financial Services Review magazine and Most Influential Companies in Debt Collection in 2025 by CEO Views Magazine.

