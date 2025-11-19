ACCESS Receivables Management Named One of the ‘Most Influential Companies of the Year 2025’ by The CEO Views

Most Influential Comp[any for 2025 Debt Collection Experts CEO Views Top Collection Influencer for 2025

Debt Collection Experts – Driving Results with Integrity and Innovation

For over 26 yesrs, Access has been an innovative leader in providing the best results, service and complaince. We always look forward to building the future through people, technology and training.” — Tom Gillespie

HUNT VALLEY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO Views has honored ACCESS Receivables Management, a leading full-service collection agency, as one of the ‘Most Influential Companies of the Year 2025.’ This recognition celebrates ACCESS’s exceptional performance in account recovery and its commitment to innovation, compliance, and client partnership.For over 25 years, ACCESS has evolved to meet the changing needs of clients and debtors, expanding from traditional consumer and commercial collections into specialized areas such as government, telecommunications, higher education, and commercial insurance recovery. Under the visionary leadership of Debbie Gillespie, CEO, and Tom Gillespie, President, the company has built a reputation for ethical practices, advanced technology, and results-driven strategies.‘Our core objectives are to deliver strong recovery results, provide exceptional client service, and maintain the highest standards of compliance and professionalism—all while treating debtors with dignity and respect,’ said Debbie Gillespie.Tom Gillespie, President of ACCESS Receivables Management, added: ‘Along the way, we have invested in advanced technology, compliance-driven strategies, national recruiting, and constant training. The result is a team focused on winning and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.’ACCESS differentiates itself through:• Technology-Driven Solutions: Leveraging data analytics, secure digital communication, and automated workflows to maximize recovery rates.• Client Transparency: Offering real-time reporting and advanced analytics through one of the industry’s first client portals.• Compliance & Security: Implementing multi-layered data security measures, regular audits, and strict adherence to industry standards.Looking ahead, ACCESS plans to expand into additional government programs and integrate artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and results. These initiatives position ACCESS as a trusted and influential leader in the debt collection industry.About ACCESS Receivables Management: ACCESS is a full-service collection agency specializing in commercial, consumer, government, telecommunications, and higher education accounts. Its services range from early-stage collections to legal recovery, ensuring maximum recoveries while safeguarding client relationships.About The CEO Views: The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that provides a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with industry peers and explore innovations shaping today’s technology landscape.Media Contact:Tom Gillespie| President |443-677-4464 | tgillespie@access-receivables.comWebsite: https://access-receivables.com

