ILITY Network Alpha Mainnet Goes Live, Setting Stage for ILITY Hub Launch

ILITY Network Alpha Mainnet is live. Next is ILITY Hub, a web3 social app for authentic crypto signal discovery and where onchain data meets human insights.

VICTORIA, VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ILITY Network has officially reached its first major milestone with the launch of its Alpha Network and the successful generation of its Genesis Block. This activation of a sovereign Layer-1 blockchain introduces a privacy-preserving verification layer designed to solve the "transparency trap" of Web3.The network was conceived to address a fundamental flaw in the digital asset landscape: the inability to prove reputation or ownership without exposing sensitive wallet addresses and transaction histories. While blockchain transparency is foundational, it has forced a trade-off between credibility and privacy.ILITY Network resolves this by decoupling verification from disclosure. Utilizing Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), the network enables a system where users generate selective proofs of onchain history or assets without revealing underlying wallet data. This modular architecture allows for the unification of fragmented data across major mainnets into a single, self-sovereign identity that remains entirely private.The upcoming launch of ILITY Hub represents the practical application of this infrastructure. As a social platform powered by private proofs, the Hub replaces the "influence" of traditional social media with the "evidence" of on-chain footprints. Traders and creators can now share insights backed by cryptographic legitimacy, ensuring that reputation is earned through provable history rather than mere exposure.The Alpha Network is currently live and generating blocks, with the public explorer providing real-time visibility into the chain’s progress. This phase prioritizes the stability of the ILITY ZK Engine and the internal testing of cross chain data retrieval, laying the groundwork for a more sovereign and privacy aware multi-chain environment.Homepage: https://ility.xyz/ Live Explorer: https://scan.testnet.ility.xyz/ X: https://x.com/ILITY_xyz Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ility

