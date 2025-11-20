ILITY Network Debuts Privacy-Preserving Verification Layer, Launches ILITY Hub

ILITY

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ILITY Network , a new Layer-1 blockchain focusing on private cross-chain verification, has presented its vision along with ILITY Hub , the first application built on the network. The project aims to resolve a fundamental issue in Web3: the inability to prove ownership or maintain a continuous reputation without exposing wallet addresses and transaction histories.Blockchain transparency, while foundational to auditability, has given rise to a persistent trade-off. To verify ownership, interact with dApps, or even view a portfolio, users must disclose public addresses and reveal their balances, transaction histories, and behavioral patterns. This enforced coupling of verification and visibility has shaped an ecosystem where data sovereignty remains limited. ILITY characterizes this state of user autonomy as the key constraint for broader adoption and more sophisticated on-chain participation.Portfolio-Based Reputation: A Shift from Public Identity to Private VerifiabilityILITY Network positions itself as a privacy-preserving verification layer built on Zero-Knowledge Proofs and successfully tackles the fundamental issue. Its technology decouples verification from disclosure; therefore, users can generate selective proofs of holdings, performance, or transaction history without revealing underlying wallet data. ILITY Network will enable Portfolio-Based Reputation: a new system where credibility is built on cryptographic verification rather than address exposure.ILITY Hub: Social Credibility Powered by Private ProofsILITY Hub is a Web3 social platform where users engage using proof-backed profiles. Traders, creators, and whales can share proof-backed insights or performance without exposing their wallet data. ILITY Hub redefines the traditional Web3 interactions by introducing a new proof-driven model:- Users retain full privacy while demonstrating on-chain legitimacy.- Audiences trust insights are grounded in verifiable data not unverifiable claims.- Influence and reputation are earned through proof rather than exposure, building a new form of on-chain trust.This restructuring of Web3 moves beyond the whale-watcher model, giving users full control over when and how their on-chain behaviors shape their social credibility and on-chain reputationInfrastructure for Selective, Modular, and Multi-Chain VerificationILITY's design reflects an emerging movement toward modular blockchain architectures that decouple execution, data, and verification responsibilities. As ILITY evolves, its proof layer is designed to support broader multi-chain interoperability and more advanced mechanisms, such as proof aggregation, ZK rollup compatibility, and intent-based verification flows. By placing users—not analytics platforms or aggregators—at the center of data control, the network introduces a foundational primitive for privacy-preserving participation across decentralized ecosystems.Toward a Sovereign Multi-Chain Data LayerILITY sets the first milestone in a roadmap aimed at enabling private verifiability across major chains and applications. The network's model advances a principle increasingly recognized across decentralized systems: proof is necessary, but wallet data should remain private. ILITY's verification layer lays the foundation for a more sovereign, composable, and privacy-aware multi-chain environment.

