Correctional Services transfers offender Thabo Bester to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms the transfer of offender Thabo Bester to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility. It has to be emphasised that offender transfers are a routine practice, guided by established security risk assessments to ensure the safety, security, and stability of correctional facilities and the broader criminal justice system.

The offender will continue to receive appropriate care in line with applicable legislative and policy prescripts and will retain full access to legal representation, family communication, and court processes. All necessary logistical arrangements remain in place to ensure that court appearances and legal proceedings proceed without disruption.

