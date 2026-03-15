Western Cape Provincial Government on Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccination roll-out

A total of 100,000 doses of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine arrived at Cape Town International Airport last night, strengthening the Western Cape Government’s efforts to combat the disease in the province.

The vaccines will be distributed across the West Coast, Cape Winelands and Garden Route districts, coordinated by a provincial “war room” that meets regularly to monitor progress and coordinate response measures.

The ongoing vaccination drive will be steadily scaled up to fully immunise the provincial herd. Key developments to date include:

48 612 animals vaccinated across the province

276 vaccination sites established

29 private veterinarians assisting State Veterinarians

A total of 162 120 vaccine doses received by the province

In addition, warning road signs have been erected along major highways linking the Western Cape to neighbouring provinces, while checkpoints have been established along several major routes.

Since the first cases of Foot-and-Mouth Disease were confirmed in the Western Cape, the provincial government has intensified its efforts to contain the outbreak through coordinated action with key agricultural stakeholders.

This effort has been supported by organisations including the Milk Producers Organisation, Red Meat Producers, Milk SA, Agri Western Cape and Shoprite.

All affected districts are reporting encouraging progress in implementing the 21-point FMD response plan led by the Western Cape Government and its partners.

The plan includes:

Movement control measures, including 24/7 border monitoring

Monitoring, surveillance and traceability through rapid on-the-ground response from provincial veterinary services

Communication protocols, by-law enforcement and contingency planning

Recovery measures involving cleaning operations and monitoring of quarantine areas

Premier Alan Winde commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in managing the outbreak.

“All of this progress is made possible through collaboration,” said Premier Winde.

“We will continue to intensify the response plan to protect this critical sector of our economy. I personally chair a weekly joint operation meeting with all stakeholders, including municipalities, to ensure that everything is being done to manage this crisis. In everything we do, we aim to protect growth, livelihoods and jobs.”

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, also welcomed the arrival of the additional vaccine doses.

“I want to echo the Premier’s gratitude to every role player who has worked tirelessly to bring this outbreak under control. Your dedication is the backbone of our collective progress. The arrival of the 100,000 additional vaccine doses in the Western Cape marks a significant turning point. It means we can now accelerate vaccinations across the province, ensuring that we protect our livestock, support our farmers and strengthen this vital sector of our economy,” said Minister Meyer.

Premier Winde is also in regular contact with the national Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, to ensure that a livestock movement permitting system is implemented to further strengthen the province’s containment plan.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer

Regan Thaw

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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