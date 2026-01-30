IRS requests applications for 2026 ETAAC membership

IR-2026-18, Jan. 29, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is accepting applications for the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee through Feb. 28, 2026.

The ETAAC is an organized public forum for discussing issues in electronic tax administration, such as the prevention of identity theft and refund fraud. The committee supports the overriding goal that paperless filing should be the preferred and most convenient method of filing tax and information returns.

ETAAC members work closely with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators, and private-sector tax partners to fight electronic fraud and tax-related identity theft.

The IRS is seeking qualified individuals to serve three-year terms, beginning in September 2026. Applicants should have experience in areas such as state tax administration, cybersecurity and information security, tax software development, tax preparation, payroll and tax financial product processing, systems management and improvement, and implementing customer service initiatives. The IRS also strongly encourages applications from people representing the viewpoints of average taxpayers, including consumer advocates and others with an interest in tax issues.

Nominations of qualified individuals may be made by letter and received from organizations or the individuals themselves. Applicants need to complete the ETAAC application PDFand include a statement of interest and a resume. Applicants should describe and document their qualifications, including past and current affiliations, as well as their experience with cybersecurity and electronic tax administration.

Applicants must complete and submit a tax check waiver form and undergo an IRS practitioner background check. Applicants deemed “best qualified” will also undergo an FBI background check. Information on the tax check waiver will be provided upon receipt of the application.

ETAAC is a Federal Advisory Committee established by the Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998.

Questions about the ETAAC and the application process can be emailed to publicliaison@irs.gov.