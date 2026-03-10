Treasury, IRS issue proposed regulations for Trump Accounts contribution pilot program, Treasury Department to deposit $1,000 into the account of each eligible child

IR-2026-31, March 6, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today issued proposed regulations providing guidance regarding the contribution pilot program for Trump Accounts, which are a new type of traditional individual retirement account for eligible minors. Trump Accounts and the Trump Account Contribution Pilot Program were established under the Working Families Tax Cuts enacted on July 4, 2025.

Contribution pilot program, $1,000 from Treasury

The proposed regulations issued today provide rules on how Treasury will make one-time $1,000 pilot program contributions to the Trump Accounts of eligible children for whom elections have been made. The proposed regulations provide guidance regarding the effects of making an election for an eligible child to receive a $1,000 contribution and define other qualifications.

The proposed regulations will assist individuals who will make elections for eligible children to receive $1,000 pilot program contributions. In order for an eligible child to receive a $1,000 pilot program contribution, an election for a pilot program contribution must be filed by an individual who anticipates the child will be his or her qualifying child for the year during which the election is made, typically a parent or guardian. Therefore, parents who want to participate need to make an election and may be in a situation to do so during the tax year in which the child is born. Elections for pilot program contributions may be made as soon as the child meets all eligibility criteria below.

Eligible Children

In order for a child to receive the pilot program contribution, the parent or other individual who qualifies to make the election, must also elect to establish a Trump Account for the child.

The eligible child must:

Be born in calendar year 2025, 2026, 2027, or 2028,

Be a United States citizen,

Have been issued a Social Security Number and

Be someone for whom no prior pilot program election has been made by any individual and processed by Treasury.

Pilot program-electing individual:

Generally, an individual who anticipates the child will be his or her qualifying child for the year during which the election is made, typically a parent or guardian, is the pilot program-electing individual.

Form 4547, Trump Account Election(s) is a new form for establishing a Trump Account and for electing for the child to receive the pilot program contribution.

The IRS continues to provide updates and additional information related to the tax benefits from the Working Families Tax Cuts at IRS.gov.

Please visit trumpaccounts.gov for more information on Trump Accounts.