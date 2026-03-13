Updated Tax Withholding Estimator lets millions of taxpayers take One, Big, Beautiful Bill changes into account when calculating their withholding

IR-2026-35, March 12, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service recently unveiled enhancements to the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator to reflect changes to credits and deductions under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, including no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and other tax benefits.

The IRS Tax Withholding Estimator is a free, easy-to-use tool that helps workers and retirees estimate the amount of federal income tax to withhold from their paychecks now for the taxes they will owe next year.

Updated to reflect current law

In addition to no tax on tips and no tax on overtime, the calculator takes into account other OBBB-related provisions, such as no tax on car loan interest and the deduction for seniors. It also more accurately accounts OBBB modifications tied to family-related credits, homeownership, and charitable giving.

The estimator guides taxpayers step-by-step through entering income, withholding, credits, and deductions, and takes around 25 minutes on average (less for those with simpler financial situations). By entering information about income, dependents, deductions, and multiple jobs, taxpayers receive a personalized recommendation on whether to adjust withholding. If changes are recommended, the tool helps taxpayers complete a new Form W-4, Employee’s Withholding Certificate, or Form W-4P, Withholding Certificate for Periodic Pension or Annuity Payments PDF, to submit to their employer or pension provider.

The Tax Withholding Estimator is available 24/7 and does not require taxpayers to log in or provide personally identifiable information.

Who should use the estimator

In addition to those who want to see how OBBB impacts them, taxpayers who may benefit from using the estimator include those who:

Have more than one job or a working spouse.

Experienced a major life change recently, such as marriage, divorce, the birth or adoption of a child.

Claim credits such as the Child and Dependent Care Credit or Adoption Credit.

Itemize deductions, including mortgage interest or charitable contributions.

Receive income without automatic tax withheld, such as gig, freelance, or investment income.

Owed additional tax or received a larger-than-expected refund during their most recent filing season.

Avoiding surprises at tax time

Withholding that closely matches a taxpayer’s anticipated tax liability can help prevent unexpected tax bills and potential underpayment penalties. It can also help taxpayers avoid over-withholding and increase take-home pay throughout the year. To get the most accurate results, taxpayers should gather recent pay statements and a copy of their latest federal income tax return before using the estimator.

More information

For more information on the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator, review the Tax Withholding Estimator FAQs at IRS.gov.