Blockbuster Japanese-Based Consignment Store Comes to San Jose

2nd Street is a leading global reseller and consignment brand specializing in high-end, vintage, and designer fashion for men and women. We invite everyone to arrive at 10:45 AM for a special ribbon cutting ceremony before doors open at 11:00 AM. Come celebrate with us, shop unique finds, and sell your clothing for cash the same day.

Novel High-End Retailer 2nd Street USA Buys/Sells Vintage & Curated Collections

Whether you’re cleaning out your closet or searching for your next favorite find, we can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors.” — 2nd Street CEO Ikko Kojima

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2nd Street USA , the internationally renowned Japanese resale and consignment retailer known for its expertly curated selection of luxury and vintage fashion, will host a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, January 30th, for its newest location at Strawberry Park Shopping Center in San Jose, California.Founded in Japan in 1998, 2nd Street has earned a global reputation for its meticulous attention to quality, sustainability, and style. With over 1,000 outlets worldwide, the brand has become a leader in the secondhand fashion industry, celebrating the art of reusing and restyling premium fashion items. Since opening its first U.S. store in 2018, 2nd Street USA has steadily expanded across major American cities, today bringing its globally inspired aesthetic to the heart of Silicon Valley."We’re excited to bring 2nd Street to Strawberry Park and become part of the San Jose community,” says 2nd Street CEO Ikko Kojima. “Whether you’re cleaning out your closet or searching for your next favorite find, we can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors."Shoppers at the Strawberry Park location will find an elevated shopping experience for both men and women, featuring an exclusive selection of designer brands, rare vintage pieces, and contemporary streetwear. “Our vision for 2nd Street has always been to merge sustainable fashion with a sense of discovery,” adds Kojima.The store’s buying program invites customers to sell their gently used luxury and vintage clothing and accessories for cash or store credit, supporting a circular fashion economy that aligns with 2nd Street’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and conscious consumption. Unlike other consignment retailers, 2nd Street USA buyers are available year-round for quality, fashion-forward clothing items and accessories.For those items that are not able to be resold, 2nd Street USA offers a one-cent buy-back program through its Hand2Hand Project, a unique partnership with charity organizations that recycles and repurposes textiles, providing both economic assistance and job opportunities throughout South America and Africa.EVENT DETAILS:What: 2nd Street USA Grand OpeningDate: Friday, January 30th, 2026When: 10:45 - 11:00 amRibbon cutting ceremony begins at 10:45 am, store opens at 11:00 amLocation: 2nd Street USA Strawberry Park603 Saratoga Ave Unit 10San Jose, CA 95129Parking: Free parking is available in the shopping center parking lotWho:1. City Councilmember Bien Doan, San Jose District 72. Ikko Kojima, CEO, 2nd Street3. Daiki Ishimura, COO, 2nd Street4. Javen San Juan, Director of Learning and Development, 2nd Street

