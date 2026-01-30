Blockbuster Japanese-Based Consignment Store Comes to San Jose
2nd Street is a leading global reseller and consignment brand specializing in high-end, vintage, and designer fashion for men and women.
Novel High-End Retailer 2nd Street USA Buys/Sells Vintage & Curated Collections
Founded in Japan in 1998, 2nd Street has earned a global reputation for its meticulous attention to quality, sustainability, and style. With over 1,000 outlets worldwide, the brand has become a leader in the secondhand fashion industry, celebrating the art of reusing and restyling premium fashion items. Since opening its first U.S. store in 2018, 2nd Street USA has steadily expanded across major American cities, today bringing its globally inspired aesthetic to the heart of Silicon Valley.
"We’re excited to bring 2nd Street to Strawberry Park and become part of the San Jose community,” says 2nd Street CEO Ikko Kojima. “Whether you’re cleaning out your closet or searching for your next favorite find, we can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors."
Shoppers at the Strawberry Park location will find an elevated shopping experience for both men and women, featuring an exclusive selection of designer brands, rare vintage pieces, and contemporary streetwear. “Our vision for 2nd Street has always been to merge sustainable fashion with a sense of discovery,” adds Kojima.
The store’s buying program invites customers to sell their gently used luxury and vintage clothing and accessories for cash or store credit, supporting a circular fashion economy that aligns with 2nd Street’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and conscious consumption. Unlike other consignment retailers, 2nd Street USA buyers are available year-round for quality, fashion-forward clothing items and accessories.
For those items that are not able to be resold, 2nd Street USA offers a one-cent buy-back program through its Hand2Hand Project, a unique partnership with charity organizations that recycles and repurposes textiles, providing both economic assistance and job opportunities throughout South America and Africa.
EVENT DETAILS:
What: 2nd Street USA Grand Opening
Date: Friday, January 30th, 2026
When: 10:45 - 11:00 am
Ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 10:45 am, store opens at 11:00 am
Location: 2nd Street USA Strawberry Park
603 Saratoga Ave Unit 10
San Jose, CA 95129
Parking: Free parking is available in the shopping center parking lot
Who:
1. City Councilmember Bien Doan, San Jose District 7
2. Ikko Kojima, CEO, 2nd Street
3. Daiki Ishimura, COO, 2nd Street
4. Javen San Juan, Director of Learning and Development, 2nd Street
