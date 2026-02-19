Home Is Where the Art Is Returns with Exhibition by Artists Experiencing Homelessness

Explore what home, hope and belonging mean through art and personal storytelling at Home Is Where the Art Is. HomeFirst is a leading provider of housing opportunities, including emergency, interim and permanent housing, for unhoused and housing-insecure neighbors in the Bay Area of California.

Experience artwork created by people with lived experience of homelessness.

We are proud to help the people we serve reclaim their sense of place through art, and to create a platform where they can pass this power on to others.” — Hunter Scott, HomeFirst’s VP of Operations in Sonoma County

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeFirst is proud to announce the second annual Home Is Where the Art Is exhibition, a celebration of creativity, resilience, and community. The event will showcase artwork by eight residents of HomeFirst’s Labath Landing, an interim housing site in Rohnert Park for people experiencing homelessness. It will take place on February 19, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hedge Realty (103 H Street, Suite B, Petaluma, CA 94952).This year’s exhibition will feature more than 40 paintings and paper sculptures created during the Home Is Where the Art Is workshop series. The workshops, led by local artist Annalisa Sher, provided residents at Labath Landing the opportunity to explore new mediums, express themselves creatively, and build community, an experience often out of reach for people navigating housing instability.The exhibition is free and open to the public, with hors d’oeuvres provided. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase artwork, with 100% of proceeds from art sales going directly to the participating artists.“Creating and putting up a piece of art is a powerful way for us to take ownership of the space around us,” said Hunter Scott, HomeFirst’s VP of Operations in Sonoma County. “We are proud to help the people we serve reclaim their sense of place through art, and to create a platform where they can pass this power on to others.”Guests will also learn about HomeFirst's mission to end homelessness and hear brief remarks from HomeFirst CEO René Ramirez; Hunter Scott; workshop instructor Annalisa Sher; and a Labath Landing resident and participating artist, Thesha Iraheta.The Home Is Where the Art Is exhibition is made possible by generous support from the local community. This year’s sponsors are Hedge Realty, Community Foundation Sonoma County, and the City of Petaluma.For additional information, visit https://www.homefirstscc.org/home-is-where-the-art-is Reserve your spot for free on Eventbrite EVENT DETAILS:Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026Time: 5pm - 8pmLocation: Hedge Realty103 H Street, Suite B, Petaluma, CA 94952)Who:- HomeFirst CEO René Ramirez- HomeFirst VP of Operations in Sonoma County Hunter Scott- Workshop Instructor Annalisa Sher- Labath Landing Resident and Participating Artist Thesha Iraheta

