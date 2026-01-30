FilmIQ Opens Submissions for The 2026 White List

The Worldwide Search for the Best Screenplays

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FilmIQ ™ today announced that submissions are now open for the 2026 White List, a curated list of unproduced screenplays that meet a measurable standard of execution, benchmarked against patterns discovered through research of thousands of produced films.Unlike traditional screenplay lists that rely on surveys, nominations, or popularity-based voting, The White List is built on FilmIQ’s proprietary, knowledge-based evaluation system, developed in collaboration with NoQueryLetter.com ™.Screenplays earn placement on The White List by scoring above defined execution and marketability thresholds. Placement indicates that a script has passed a rigorous professional benchmark and is cleared for consideration by FilmIQ and its production partners for funding and development.“Writers deserve to know when their work has genuinely crossed a professional threshold,” said a FilmIQ spokesperson. “The White List exists to make that moment measurable, and visible.”How FilmIQ Evaluates ScreenplaysFilmIQ evaluates screenplays using a proprietary, knowledge-based evaluation system derived from extensive research of produced films. They employ advanced analytical and decision-support technology to apply this research at scale. Submitted screenplays are never uploaded into public AI systems, are not used to train any models, and are not incorporated into external datasets of any kind.The evaluation process does not rely on generative artificial intelligence to judge creative content. Instead, each script is measured against execution patterns identified through FilmIQ’s research of completed, real-world films.All evaluative intelligence resides within FilmIQ’s proprietary knowledge base, not in third-party models or internet-trained systems.“The technology supports the analysis, but it doesn’t replace it,” the spokesperson added. “A writer's work is evaluated against real production benchmarks, not fed into a generative engine or absorbed into a training pool.”The White List is not a contest and does not attempt to predict taste or trends. It functions as a clearance system, allowing qualified screenplays to bypass traditional gatekeeping mechanisms and reach decision-makers more efficiently.Submissions for the 2026 White List are now open. Visit www.filmiq.io or noqueryletter.com to submit to The White List.About FilmIQFilmIQ is a data-driven film finance and development company focused on improving decision-making in the entertainment industry through scalable, research-based analysis of story execution. For more information, visit FilmIQ.ioPress Contact:

