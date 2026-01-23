FilmIQ Launches The White List

A New Standard for Identifying Execution-Ready Screenplays

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FilmIQ™ today announced the launch of The White List, a curated list of unproduced screenplays that have met a measurable standard of execution, benchmarked against patterns discovered researching thousands of produced films.Unlike traditional screenplay lists that rely on executive surveys, nominations, or popularity-based voting, The White List is built on FilmIQ’s proprietary knowledge base, data set and grading system developed in collaboration with NoQueryLetter.com ™.Scripts earn placement on The White List by scoring above a defined quality threshold. Placement indicates that a screenplay has passed a rigorous executional benchmark and is cleared for consideration by FilmIQ and its production partners for funding, development, or packaging.“The industry doesn’t have a talent problem; it has a filtering problem. Who has the time and staff to read it all?” said a FilmIQ spokesperson. “The White List exists to reduce noise, remove bias, and ensure that execution-ready material gets fast-tracked.”The White List is not a contest, a prediction of taste or genre trends. It functions as a clearance system allowing qualified screenplays to bypass traditional gatekeeping mechanisms and reach decision-makers more efficiently.The list will be updated on a recurring basis, with major releases announced publicly and interim updates reflected within the FilmIQ platform. FilmIQ plans to release a white paper on its research findings in the fourth quarter.About FilmIQFilmIQ is a data-driven film finance and development company focused on improving decision-making in the entertainment industry through scalable analysis of story execution. For more information, visit: FilmIQ.io Press Contact:

