Dai+Drm Launches Label JV With Create Music Group

Dai + Drm Announces Multi-Million Dollar Joint Venture With Create Music Group Ahead of the Grammys

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global music industry converges for Grammy Week, dai + drm, (pronounced daydream), launches a future-forward music label spanning label services, management, consulting, and marketing, backed by a multi-million-dollar joint venture with Create Music Group. Founded by Romel Murphy , this company signals a major shift in how creators, technology, and ownership intersect in the modern music ecosystem.“At every major shift in music, songwriters are often left out of the conversation,” said Murphy. “My goal is to make sure songwriters are at the forefront of AI in music, seated at the table, not getting crumbs, while maintaining ownership and long-term equity in their work.”A Modern Model for SongwritersBuilding on hands-on experience managing Billboard-charting songwriter Telisha Jones (Xania Monet), an effort that led to a deal with Hallwood Records, dai + drm applies modern tools, including AI, to help writers scale their impact without compromising authenticity or ownership. Artists and songwriters working with the company retain equity and monetize across both master recordings and publishing, a revolutionary advancement that ensures long-term sustainability and creative control.The deal follows early belief from Create Music Group A&R, Derrick Labry, who identified dai + drm’s trajectory from its inception.The partnership reflects a shared belief in vision and long-term potential. “Romel is an extremely bright entrepreneur. We look forward to seeing his record label flourish,” said Jonathan Strauss, CEO of Create Music Group.At the time of signing, dai + drm expanded its label roster to include top AI-driven songwriters and artists Solomon Ray, Nova Sole, and Aria Blu, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the next generation of AI-led creative voices.The label is also home to a growing roster of traditional artists, underscoring dai + drm’s belief that artistry and innovation go hand in hand. These include Jenneske, Renee Harmoni, and IME Casino.This hybrid approach allows dai + drm to bridge worlds, pairing real music expertise with cutting-edge technology to serve creators across genres and formats.Protecting Artists and Songwriters in the Next Era of MusicAlongside dai + drm, Murphy also leads Equality Should Be Normal, a nonprofit organization focused on expanding access and opportunity for underserved communities, reinforcing a values-driven approach to innovation, representation, and creator protection.About dai + drmdai + drm is an independent, songwriter-first music company spanning label services, management, consulting, and marketing. The company empowers artists and songwriters by combining real music expertise with modern strategy and technology, turning ideas into scalable careers while prioritizing ownership and innovation.For more information, visit www.daidrm.com

