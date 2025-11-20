Visionary Leader Romel Murphy Guides A.I. Artist Xania Monet To Surpass 100 Million Global Streams

Through dai+drm, Romel Murphy is charting a new path for creativity, ownership, and innovation in the age of AI.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Mississippi songwriter Telisha “Nikki” Jones set out to bring one of her poems to life, Chicago-based creative executive Romel Murphy recognized both the strength of her writing and the possibility in her vision. Through his firm dai+drm, Murphy helped Jones secure the support and industry access she needed, laying the foundation for Xania Monet, the first AI-supported artist to chart on Billboard.What began with a single poem has grown into one of the most discussed independent breakthroughs in modern R&B. With more than 100 million streams and no playlisting and limited radio support, Xania Monet proves how new tools can open doors for artists without taking away the story or the soul behind the music. The project combines original writing, production, and creative direction guided closely by Jones and her team, with technology used only to support the artistic vision.“Xania Monet didn’t come from a machine. She came from a real person with a real story and a team of creatives who put their time and heart into bringing that story to life,” Murphy says. “This is a real fan base showing up for the music on their own.”Murphy, the founder of dai+drm (pronounced “daydream”), leads a label and creative firm focused on helping artists navigate a rapidly shifting music landscape while maintaining long-term control of their work. Under his guidance, Jones built out the world of Xania Monet.Earlier this year, Murphy secured the biggest single-artist deal of 2025 and the first multimillion-dollar agreement for an AI-supported artist. As part of that deal, Jones now owns 100 percent of her masters and publishing, a rare achievement for an emerging artist and a direct reflection of Murphy’s commitment to ensuring creators have real leverage and long-term ownership.A St. Louis native now based in Chicago, Murphy has collaborated with artists including Rick Ross and Cheneta Jones. His nonprofit, Equality Should Be Normal, extends his commitment to building opportunity through art, education, and community engagement.The Xania Monet project has gained national attention from CBS Mornings, CNN, Bloomberg, and iHeart Media’s TechStuff, each exploring the project’s approach to artistry, innovation, and the responsible use of technology. The project also appeared on Way Up With Angela Yee, where Murphy and Jones discussed how Xania Monet was built and why it’s important for artists to stay at the forefront as new tools and technologies change the industry.Murphy has shared his insights at MIT, Harvard University, and NYU, contributing to broader conversations on ethical AI and cultural stewardship. He is now expanding this work through new speaking engagements, with a focus on connecting with students at HBCUs and other institutions shaping the next generation of creators.On December 1, Murphy will launch dai+drm Digital, a new platform designed to teach emerging creators how to enter the music space using AI as a tool rather than a replacement for imagination or craft.“Trends come and go, and the tech will keep changing,” Murphy says. “What stays the same is the need for artists to protect their voice and their ownership. That is the work I am committed to.”###About dai+drmdai+drm is an independent record label, management, and consulting firm dedicated to shaping the future of music through ownership, innovation, and authenticity. Founded by Romel Murphy, the firm merges traditional artistry with modern technology to help creators tell their stories, retain their rights, and expand their reach. For more information, visit daidrm.com.

