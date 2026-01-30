CODi Worldwide’s Centro1202 Pro USB-C Docking Station Named 2026 CES Picks Award Winner

Tim Butler (Director of Product Development at CODi, on the right) and Graham Cleveland (Chief Operating Officer at CODi, on the left) holding the TechRadar Pro Picks award at CES CODi's Centro1202 Pro USB-C Docking Station

CODi Worldwide’s Centro1202 Pro USB-C Dock won a 2026 CES Picks Award, recognized for innovative remote firmware management and enterprise-ready design.

GARNET VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CODi Worldwide, leader in mobile technology protection and connectivity products, today announced that its Centro1202 Pro USB-C Docking Station , was selected as a winner of the 2026 CES Picks Awards in the TechRadar Pro category.The Picks Awards distinguish and honor those brands who are leading the way with their innovative products and creative solutions. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning a Picks Award provides recognition for the best new products on display at CES.The awards’ editorial team shared, “The Picks Awards recognize outstanding products across consumer technology, the custom installation industry and innovative new technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes across various industries. Our team was highly impressed by the excellence and scope of this year’s entrants. All the winners should be proud of their achievements - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”“It’s an honor to receive a Picks Award for our Centro1202 Pro USB-C Docking Station. Our innovative docking station was designed with remote firmware management and local network, managed firmware updates to simplify IT oversight,” stated John Ferretti, CEO at CODi Worldwide. "These capabilities allow administrators to deploy, monitor, and update devices efficiently across an organization without manual intervention. As a result, our dock is especially well suited for large-scale rollouts, ensuring consistent performance, security, and easier long-term management.”Centro1202 Pro USB-C Docking Station features include:● Smart Dock Portal: CODiConnect is an easy to use portal for remote docking stations and firmware management.● Local network-managed firmware updates: Easily update firmware over a network without needing a host connected.● Remote device monitoring and control: Remotely manage firmware updates and view in-use ports, making this dock ideal for mass deployment and management● Power-saving settings: Scheduled power on/off settings for better energy-saving performance.● Dual 4K60 displays, or triple 4K30 displays.To learn more about CODi Worldwide’s product line up, visit https://codiworldwide.com/ About CODi WorldwideCODi Worldwide is a leading provider of B2B technology solutions, delivering docking stations, power solutions, device connectivity, security, and mobile accessories designed for professionals and enterprises. Since 1992, CODi has helped organizations enable “work from anywhere” with reliable, scalable products trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, education institutions, and government agencies. With a portfolio that includes docking stations, webcams, rugged device protection, and enterprise-ready peripherals, CODi focuses on performance, adaptability, and tailored solutions for modern IT deployments—available to customers worldwide. For more information, visit https://codiworldwide.com/ Work Smarter, Think CODi

