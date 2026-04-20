CODi Worldwide Acquires Solo New York, Expanding Multi‑Brand Portfolio

Acquisition adds lifestyle bags to CODi’s lineup alongside Peel minimalist device protection

With CODi, Solo New York, and Peel, we cover more customer types, price points, and use cases while simplifying how customers do business with us.” — John Ferretti, CEO of CODi Worldwide

GARNET VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CODi Worldwide , a leader in mobile technology protection and connectivity products, today announced that it has acquired the Solo New York brand from United States Luggage Company, expanding its multi‑brand portfolio to include CODi, Solo New York, and Peel. The acquisition strengthens CODi’s position as a leading provider of tech‑carry and device‑protection products for business, education, and consumer markets.“Solo New York is a proven retail and lifestyle brand with strong recognition and great design,” said John Ferretti, CEO of CODi Worldwide. “Bringing Solo New York together with the CODi and Peel brands allows us to offer our partners and customers a complete, tiered portfolio from rugged, deployment‑ready solutions to style‑driven everyday carry to minimalist protection for design‑conscious users.”The acquisition of Solo New York strengthens CODi’s multi-brand platform, providing partners with expanded assortments. By leveraging CODi for corporate and government sectors, Solo New York and Peel brands for the premium direct-to-consumer and retail markets, partners can build diverse, channel-ready lineups without brand overlap. This integration simplifies the partner experience through consolidated purchasing, coordinated merchandising, and unified support from a single supplier group.“Our goal is to make it easier for partners to grow category sales,” Ferretti added. “With CODi, Solo New York, and Peel, we cover more customer types, price points, and use cases while simplifying how customers do business with us.”With the brands now under one roof, CODi plans to expand product availability online and in stores, introduce new collaborations, and deliver unified customer support - backed by the company’s commitment to quality and thoughtful design. CODi will maintain Solo New York and Peel as distinct brands and continue investing in product development, merchandising, and marketing to support both channel and consumer growth.About CODi WorldwideFounded in 1992, CODi Worldwide is a leading provider of mobile technology protection and connectivity products. CODi offers a wide range of innovative laptop bags, backpacks, tablet covers, security solutions, and tech accessories that help business, education, government, and small business customers work securely from anywhere.

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