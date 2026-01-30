Big Apple Triathlon Registration Opens February 2

Alpha Win logo

We designed the Big Apple Triathlon to deliver an exceptional race experience for athletes of all levels. With limited capacity and tiered registration, we encourage athletes to register early.” — Tommy Z Struzzieri, Owner, CEO and Race Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration for the highly anticipated Big Apple Triathlon on October 10, 2026, will officially open Monday 12:00 AM EST. The event features two distances — Sprint and Olympic — with a capacity of 1,250 athletes in each distance. Alpha Win expects rapid sell‑outs. Registration will proceed through three pricing rounds: Round 1 (first 500 entries per distance), Round 2 (next 500), and Round 3 (final 250). Athletes who register earlier secure lower pricing and greater certainty of entry.“We designed the Big Apple Triathlon to deliver an exceptional race experience for athletes of all levels,” said Tommy Z Struzzieri, Owner, CEO and Race Director. “With limited capacity and tiered registration, we encourage athletes and teams to register early to guarantee their place.”The Big Apple Triathlon is set to be the marquee event of the 2026 triathlon calendar. Featuring a swim in the Hudson River, followed by a bike on the West Side Highway, and a finish line in iconic Central Park, this race is not one to miss.RegistrationFor registration and more information, visit www.bigappletriathlon.com For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, contact: Chris@Alpha.WinFor media inquiries, contact: Info@Alpha.WinAbout Alpha WinAlpha Win is a triathlon and running event operator based in Saugerties, New York. Since its founding in 2011, Alpha Win has produced more than 150 triathlons and running races all over the United States. Alpha Win’s Vision is simply reflected in their motto since 2011, “A Distance for Everyone,” and is achieved by producing multiple race distances in desirable destinations that are geared to each participant’s unique level of training, endurance capacity and personal goals. Alpha Win is dedicated to providing the professional quality of a national event producer while delivering the personalized service of a local race organizer. Visit www.Alpha.Win for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.