Alpha Win Announces the Inaugural Big Apple Triathlon Coming to New York City October 10th, 2026

Alpha Win company logo, of the letters "AW"

Alpha Win logo

Mark your calendars — the Big Apple is buzzing as triathletes gear up for October 2026. Pros and amateurs alike can't wait to compete.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Win is thrilled to announce the launch of the Alpha Win Big Apple Triathlon, set for Saturday, October 10, 2026, in New York City. The Big Apple Triathlon will take athletes through one of the most iconic courses in triathlon: a swim in the Hudson River, a bike ride along the Henry Hudson Parkway, and a run through Central Park to the finish line.

Registration details and additional information will be shared in the coming weeks.

“As athletes and New Yorkers ourselves, we are working to curate a race that ensures every participant has a safe, fun experience while discovering New York City in a whole new way,” said Alpha Win CEO and Race Director Tommy Struzzieri. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this world-class race to our hometown.”

Professional triathlete Rebeccah Wassner shared her enthusiasm saying, “I am so excited that Alpha Win is bringing triathlon racing back to the streets of New York with the Big Apple Triathlon. The energy of racing in New York City is unmatched, and the challenge is truly a thrilling and rewarding experience.”

Further details will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned to the Alpha Win website and social channels for updates and news on additional races.

You just read:

