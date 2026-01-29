Prepare for 2026 Missouri Birding Challenge with free webinars

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite both new and experienced birders to join the 2026 Missouri Birding Challenge (MBC) May 1-22! Registration will be open April 1-30.

In preparation for the 2026 MBC, join MDC and USFWS bird experts for this special series of webinars on birding, key issues around birds, and bird conservation in Missouri:

Birdwatching: Introduction and Benefits with USFWS Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick on Feb. 11 from 6-7 p.m. -- New to birding? No idea where to start? Wondering what all the fuss is about? No problem! Join Sarah to learn about the basics of birding, including how to get started, why birding is so beneficial to our health, why we need birds, why birds need us, and more. Register at short.mdc.mo.gov/o3P

Birding for (and with) Kids with MDC Naturalist Austin Lambert on March 12 from 6-7 p.m. -- Birding has a reputation for being a “retirement hobby.” In reality, it’s one of the most kid‑friendly, curiosity‑fueling, low‑cost outdoor activities out there. Children are naturally good birders! They are observant, energetic, and fascinated by small details adults often overlook. Join Austin for this child-friendly presentation that will break down what kids need to get started birding, lay the foundation for basic observation and bird identification skills, and discuss what parents can do to make the experience fun rather than frustrating. Register at short.mdc.mo.gov/o3M

Missouri Birds and Habitats with MDC Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre on April 16 from 6-7 p.m. -- New to birding or need a refresher? Join Kristen for a primer on identification of Missouri’s common birds by sight and sound and their associated habitats. Whether new to birding or experienced, there are always tips and tricks to learn in the world of birds. Register at short.mdc.mo.gov/o3A

More About the 2026 Missouri Birding Challenge

MBC participants will compete alone or on teams in five categories based on age, birding location, or experience. Birders will use eBird (eBird.org) to record their lists of birds identified at public natural areas around the state, or even in their own backyards.

There is a fee of $15 per person, or $10 per team in the youth Fledgling category. Fees are collected by MBC partner MCHF and contribute to migratory bird conservation efforts and projects. Registration fees were reduced from last year based on participant feedback, and a new Big Day category will challenge registrants to record as many bird species as possible in the 24 hours of World Migratory Bird Day on May 9.

Once participants complete a category and submit their team’s mandatory eBird report, they will be entered into a drawing for fun, bird-related prizes such as binoculars and gift cards. The Missouri Birding Society (mobirds.org/) and Columbia Audubon Society (columbia-audubon.org) are prize sponsors of the MBC.

Learn more about the 2026 MBC and register between April 1-30 at mdc.mo.gov/MObirdingchallenge.