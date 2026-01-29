EGLE issues hazardous waste facility operating license to Wayne Disposal Inc.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), has issued a renewed Hazardous Waste Management Facility Operating License to Wayne Disposal Inc. (WDI), following a comprehensive regulatory review and public comment process.

The license authorizes WDI to store hazardous waste in containers, expand the disposal capacity of the landfill, and continue disposing of hazardous waste, certain radiological materials and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB), at 49350 North Interstate-94 Service Drive, Belleville, Michigan, subject to updated and strengthened conditions designed to protect the surrounding community and the environment.

This license issuance follows an extended public comment period that spanned from Aug. 14 to Oct. 31, 2025. EGLE reviewed and considered all comments received. The Response to Comments, the license, and additional information is available at Michigan.gov/USEcologyWDI.

Questions concerning the license should be directed to Christine Matlock, Environmental Engineer, MMD, at 517-290-4612; MatlockC2@Michigan.gov; or Brett Cianek, Environmental Engineer, Hazardous Waste Section, MMD at 517-930-7086; CianekB1@Michigan.gov; or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.