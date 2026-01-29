Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,798 in the last 365 days.

EGLE issues hazardous waste facility operating license to Wayne Disposal Inc.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), has issued a renewed Hazardous Waste Management Facility Operating License to Wayne Disposal Inc. (WDI), following a comprehensive regulatory review and public comment process.

The license authorizes WDI to store hazardous waste in containers, expand the disposal capacity of the landfill, and continue disposing of hazardous waste, certain radiological materials and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB), at 49350 North Interstate-94 Service Drive, Belleville, Michigan, subject to updated and strengthened conditions designed to protect the surrounding community and the environment.

This license issuance follows an extended public comment period that spanned from Aug. 14 to Oct. 31, 2025. EGLE reviewed and considered all comments received. The Response to Comments, the license, and additional information is available at Michigan.gov/USEcologyWDI.

Questions concerning the license should be directed to Christine Matlock, Environmental Engineer, MMD, at 517-290-4612; MatlockC2@Michigan.gov; or Brett Cianek, Environmental Engineer, Hazardous Waste Section, MMD at 517-930-7086; CianekB1@Michigan.gov; or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EGLE issues hazardous waste facility operating license to Wayne Disposal Inc.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.