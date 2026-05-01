Drone takes to the skies to help survey recent 11-mile long microplastics spill

Ahead of International Drone Day, MI Environment is highlighting the role drones played in identifying the extent of large spill of polystyrene plastic pellets recently in Allegan County.

On January 27, small white pellets – known as “nurdles” and used in manufacturing – spilled after a semitrailer left the roadway near the south end of the I-196 bridge over the Kalamazoo River during heavy snowfall and icy conditions. It wasn’t until the snow thawed that the extent of the spill – estimated at several thousand pounds -- became evident.

The pellets stretch along the freeway shoulder and roadside for 11 miles, due to spillage from the trailer during removal and subsequent snow plowing. Some of the pellets released into the river sank while others floated.

Helping to determine the extent of the spill was a drone operator at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

“The drones we use at EGLE give us the ability to assess a site in real time without putting staff in a potentially dangerous situation,” says Matthew Wesener, a drone pilot in EGLE’s Water Resources Division (WRD). “In the event of a chemical spill, for example, drones have the ability collect images and water samples or measure air quality in areas that would otherwise be unsafe for staff to access.

“Drones have enhanced our ability to protect public health and the environment by improving how we monitor conditions and assess risks, while also improving employee safety, response time, and overall efficiency.”

Wesener notes that drones are essentially platforms that carry equipment. This equipment can include visible light cameras, thermal cameras, sampling devices, and a variety of environmental sensors. While many people think of drones as quad-rotor aircraft, they can also include land- and water-based systems.