Collaborative Professionals of Washington Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collaborative Professionals of Washington has announced plans to participate in Divorce With Respect Weekin 2026. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. The consultations are an opportunity to educate couples about their options in a divorce including how they can keep their divorce out of court by using the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce is a way to divorce in which the couple work together to resolve the divorce issues with the help of a team of divorce professionals including their own collaboratively trained attorney, a neutral divorce coach and a neutral financial professional.Collaborative Professionals of Washington is a non-profit association of independent professionals from the fields of law, mental health, and finance committed to changing the adversarial approach to law. During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with Washington divorce professionals about their case for free.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Washington Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

