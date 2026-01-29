Collaborative Professionals of Washington Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collaborative Professionals of Washington has announced plans to participate in Divorce With Respect Week® in 2026. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. The consultations are an opportunity to educate couples about their options in a divorce including how they can keep their divorce out of court by using the Collaborative Divorce process.
Collaborative Divorce is a way to divorce in which the couple work together to resolve the divorce issues with the help of a team of divorce professionals including their own collaboratively trained attorney, a neutral divorce coach and a neutral financial professional.
Collaborative Professionals of Washington is a non-profit association of independent professionals from the fields of law, mental health, and finance committed to changing the adversarial approach to law. During Divorce with Respect Week®, individuals or couples can speak with Washington divorce professionals about their case for free.
Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Week® in 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week® and book a free consultation with a participating Washington Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.
Timothy Crouch
Collaborative Divorce is a way to divorce in which the couple work together to resolve the divorce issues with the help of a team of divorce professionals including their own collaboratively trained attorney, a neutral divorce coach and a neutral financial professional.
Collaborative Professionals of Washington is a non-profit association of independent professionals from the fields of law, mental health, and finance committed to changing the adversarial approach to law. During Divorce with Respect Week®, individuals or couples can speak with Washington divorce professionals about their case for free.
Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Week® in 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week® and book a free consultation with a participating Washington Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.