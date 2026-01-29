New Chapter for the New York State Museum

Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa today announced the launch of Phase One of the transformation of the New York State Museum. Made possible by Governor Hochul’s historic $150 million investment in the Museum’s future, the initial rollout includes major new exhibits, a new dedicated Kids Zone, the reopening of the Museum café and gift shop, and the establishment of a Visioning Task Force to guide future revitalization. These efforts represent a new era of collaboration and vision, aimed at transforming the State Museum into a vibrant, inclusive, and family-friendly destination that reflects the full diversity and creativity of New York.

“The transformation of the New York State Museum marks the beginning of a groundbreaking new era for our state,” Governor Hochul said. “Finally, families across New York can enjoy a dedicated space for learning and engaging with our state history. I am grateful for Commissioner Rosa’s partnership in realizing this initiative, and like all New Yorkers, I look forward to visiting the new exhibits and experiencing everything the Museum’s revitalization has to offer.”

State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “The New York State Museum has always been more than a building — it is a gateway to exploration and imagination, inviting every visitor to discover, question, and connect with the story of New York. Phase One of this transformation represents our shared commitment to equity, access, and lifelong learning, ensuring that every visitor sees themselves reflected in our galleries and programs. I am grateful to our team of museum scholars and practitioners, whose dedication and passion make this work possible. In partnership with Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and the Office of General Services, we are building a museum that preserves our history while inspiring the next generation of learners and leaders.”

Guided by Governor Hochul and Commissioner Rosa, this work is being led by Museum Director Jennifer M. Saunders, whose appointment earlier this year brought a bold, future-focused direction to the institution. In close partnership with Empire State Development and the Office of General Services, the Museum is undertaking a sweeping renewal — reimagining itself as a dynamic civic anchor and a national model for what a 21st-century museum can be. This effort combines educational excellence, inclusive storytelling, and sustained cultural investment to create a world-class institution that inspires, engages, and serves every New Yorker and visitors from around the world.

Museum Director Jennifer M. Saunders said, “The New York State Museum is one of New York’s most beloved institutions — a place where history, science, and creativity come alive for everyone. Phase One of the transformation is only the beginning. From the Kids Zone to new exhibition experiences for all ages to new visitor amenities, we are laying the foundation for a museum that is educational, interactive, and responsive to the world around us. We aim to be the go-to destination for visitors of all ages and can’t wait to share all that we have planned.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today's announcements represent the first results in our collaborative efforts to revitalize and reimagine the New York State Museum. Visitors will see and experience the Phase One improvements this month, and throughout 2026, as new attractions, exhibits and spaces come online, inviting families to learn and explore in the heart of Downtown Albany.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette M. Moy said, “OGS is proud to partner with the State Education Department and Empire State Development to make the New York State Museum a prime destination for New Yorkers and visitors to our great state. Governor Hochul’s leadership and continued investments have been instrumental in bolstering New York’s cultural institutions by reenvisioning spaces where government, art, history, and community intersect.”

Phase One Highlights

Phase One marks the first visible wave of changes that visitors will experience as part of the Museum’s multi-year renewal. These updates lay the foundation for a modern, engaging, and family-centered State Museum — one that reflects the full breadth of New York’s history and creativity while providing meaningful entry points for learners of all ages. Beginning with a major slate of new exhibits — with the first launching this winter — additional visitor experiences and amenities will follow in 2026. From expanded exhibitions and improved public spaces to the launch of a statewide visioning effort, this initial rollout signals that transformation is not just underway — it is happening now.

Major Exhibits: Under Director Saunders’ ambitious exhibition schedule — and with major support from the Governor’s Office and Empire State Development — the Museum will present four to six major exhibitions annually. This dynamic slate will include both in-house exhibitions developed by the Museum’s curatorial and design teams and nationally recognized external exhibitions that bring world class content to New York audiences.

The first of these new exhibitions opened in December 2025. Barbie™: A Cultural Icon Exhibition celebrates Barbie as a reflection of cultural evolution, featuring exclusive designer interviews and an extensive collection of more than 300 artifacts from the brand’s 64-year history. Highlights include the original 1959 Barbie doll, a vintage Barbie Dreamhouse, rare prototypes and some of the most iconic and talked-about dolls ever produced. Numerous photo opportunities throughout the exhibition will offer visitors memorable, shareable moments.

Additional upcoming exhibitions will explore the 200th anniversary of abolition in New York State, the history of vice in New York, the 25th anniversary of September 11, and more to be announced.

Dedicated Kids Zone: The Museum’s fourth-floor terrace will soon feature a new Kids Zone — a lively family discovery hub located beside the iconic carousel. Rotating exhibits will invite young visitors into a world of hands-on exploration, multisensory learning, and play. Together, the Kids Zone and carousel will anchor a fully reimagined family-focused floor, making the Museum a must-visit destination for school groups, caregivers, and young explorers across New York and beyond.

Revolutionary New York Exhibition: Building on this expanded exhibition calendar, the Museum will also introduce one of its most consequential new initiatives: a major exhibition marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Debuting in June 2026, this landmark exhibition will position New York at the center of the nation’s founding story and its continued evolution. Through original artifacts, multimedia storytelling, and voices from across the state, the exhibition will illuminate New York’s defining role in the Revolution and the difficult choices New Yorkers made for their Tribes, families, communities, and new nation. Importantly, the narrative does not conclude in 1783 with the Treaty of Paris; instead, it traces the ongoing and unfinished revolutions in which New York has led the way — from women’s rights and labor movements to LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, and more.

Café Reopening: After years of anticipation, the Museum will be welcoming a new café partner, with plans to open in the near future inside the Cultural Education Center. A cornerstone of Albany’s vibrant coffee scene, Stacks will offer a selection of popular beverages alongside kid-friendly options — creating a comfortable place to gather, refuel, and connect before, during, or after a Museum visit.

Gift Store Reopening: After a multi-year hiatus, the Museum’s gift store reopened last month, just in time for the holidays, restoring a beloved space that many visitors have long missed. Thoughtfully curated and mission-driven, the store will feature exhibition-inspired merchandise, educational games and toys, and New York-made books, crafts, and keepsakes, inviting visitors to take home a meaningful piece of the State’s story while supporting local creators. With thoughtful curation and an improved layout, the renewed gift shop will once again become a beloved stop for visitors.

Visioning Task Force: Charting the Road Ahead

To guide future phases of this work, Governor Hochul and Commissioner Rosa are announcing the creation of a Visioning Task Force — a group of State partners, museum professionals, educators, and business and economic development leaders who will help shape the guiding framework for the Museum’s future revitalization. This group will ensure that upcoming improvements are strategic, collaborative, and reflective of the needs of New Yorkers.

The Task Force will develop a vision for the future of the State Museum, working in partnership with Museum staff, grounded in deep scholarship, powered by inclusive storytelling, and elevated by the unparalleled expertise of the Museum’s staff and collections.

As part of this work, the Task Force will help guide a broader process of community engagement — gathering perspectives from visitors, educators, cultural organizations, and residents across the state. This input will help ensure that future updates remain relevant, accessible, and shaped by the voices of the people the Museum serves.

A New Era for the New York State Museum

The launch of Phase One marks the first step in a multi-year transformation that will reshape how visitors experience the New York State Museum — introducing new learning spaces, revitalized exhibits, and a renewed focus on storytelling that reflects the full diversity of New York. Built on a foundation of statewide partnership and historic public investment, this work is transforming the Museum into a more engaging, inclusive, and future-focused institution for all New Yorkers.

This transformation reflects a shared commitment to ensuring the Museum serves as:

A dynamic learning space for families and students,

A showcase of New York’s rich cultural and historical legacy, and

A cornerstone of downtown Albany’s civic and economic renewal.

With new experiences now underway — and a Visioning Task Force shaping the next phases of gallery renewal — the Museum is entering a period of sustained, long-term progress. State leaders, museum professionals, and community partners remain united in delivering a Museum that informs, inspires, and reflects every New Yorker.

These upgrades and improvements to the New York State Museum are part of Governor Hochul's historic $400 million investment into Downtown Albany. The Championing Albany's Potential (CAP) initiative, first introduced in the Governor's 2025 State of the State, includes $200 million to plan and implement projects that reinvigorate commercial corridors, strengthen small businesses, promote housing growth, and revitalize underutilized real estate and open spaces. The CAP initiative also includes up to $150 million to transform cultural experiences in and around Albany’s Downtown like the State Museum, up to $40 million to advance plans to reconnect communities divided by Interstate 787 and $1.5 million for public safety enhancements.

