Supporting the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act

Establishing a Right To Sue Federal Officers for Constitutional Violations

With unprecedented escalations in aggressive federal immigration enforcement, communities across the United States are reeling from heavy-handed tactics that have been alleged to trample on constitutional rights.

To protect communities across the state and ensure accountability when constitutional rights are violated, Governor Hochul will advance legislation that gives New Yorkers a clear path to seek justice when their rights are violated.

The proposal authorizes individuals to bring state-level civil actions against federal officers who violate New Yorkers' U.S. constitutional rights, consistent with the same legal standards that already exist for state and local officers under federal civil rights law. By aligning state law with existing federal civil rights frameworks, this proposal reinforces constitutional protections and provides New Yorkers with a meaningful legal recourse when federal authority is unconstitutionally abused in New York.

Protecting New Yorkers in Sensitive Locations

For decades, federal policy under both parties has limited warrantless civil immigration enforcement in sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, and houses of worship. Recent federal changes have rolled back these protections, disrupting public safety, school communities, access to care, and trust in critical institutions.

New Yorkers should be able to attend school, access child care, seek medical care, worship, and reside in their private homes in peace. Governor Hochul has proposed legislation to ensure sensitive locations – including homes – can be protected from civil immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant. This measure will help provide stability for children and families in essential community spaces.

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Public safety is strongest when our local law enforcement officers are empowered to focus on the communities they serve, not diverted to enforce federal civil immigration policy. The Local Cops, Local Crimes Act is a responsible approach that preserves trust between police and the public and ensures our resources are being used efficiently and appropriately. I strongly support Governor Hochul’s commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe while standing up for fairness, accountability, and the protection of constitutional rights.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The goal of the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act is a commonsense way to ensure that our local law enforcement personnel and resources are reserved for use in our communities, policing them according to the law and not subjected to federal overreach such as we are seeing across the country with ICE. Eliminating 287(g) agreements sends a signal to residents that local law enforcement will not be an arm of the federal government and that local detention centers are off-limits to ICE for their immigration raids. The Act also provides protections and remedies for residents whose constitutional rights are violated by federal officers. This Act is timely and very necessary, and I thank Governor Hochul for her vision in promoting it.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Governor Hochul’s Local Cops, Local Crimes Act is common-sense legislation that will strengthen constitutional safeguards to protect New Yorkers from federal overreach and aggressive enforcement tactics. Our local police and law enforcement should be focused on local crimes, not diverted into federal civil immigration enforcement. I am proud to join my partners in government from across the state in defending the rights of New Yorkers.”

Westchester County Executive Kenneth W. Jenkins said, “Public safety starts with trust — and Westchester County learned this lesson years ago when we passed the Immigrant Protection Act. When residents are afraid to call the police or cooperate with law enforcement because they fear immigration consequences, everyone becomes less safe. Our local police officers should be focused on preventing crime, supporting victims, and protecting the rights of every person in our communities — not serving as an arm of federal civil immigration enforcement. Governor Hochul’s legislation draws the right line and reinforces what matters most – keeping our neighborhoods safe while upholding the constitutional values that define us.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “The Local Cops, Local Crimes Act is just common sense — it lets our own officers keep their eyes on neighborhood safety and holds folks who break the law accountable, whether they’re here legally or not, while also putting a stop to the kind of federal overreach folks have been talking about after what we’ve seen in Minnesota.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “As a Sanctuary City, Rochester has prohibited the use of City resources to enforce federal civil immigration statutes for nearly four decades. These assurances help us build trust and improve public safety by allowing members of our immigrant community to report crimes and access critical services without fear. I applaud Gov. Kathy Hochul for taking action to extend these protections statewide and standing ROC solid for all New Yorkers.”