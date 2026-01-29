Historic School Reimagined as Senior Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the long-vacant Elmer Avenue Elementary School in Schenectady’s Eastern Avenue neighborhood has been transformed into a $23 million, 51-unit affordable and supportive housing community. Elmer Gardens offers modern all-electric apartments for residents aged 55 and older, including those struggling with homelessness, while preserving the school’s historic character and breathing new life into the city’s Eastern Avenue corridor. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 800 affordable homes in Schenectady County, including more than 600 in the city of Schenectady. Elmer Gardens continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Projects like Elmer Gardens demonstrate how we can simultaneously honor our history and open doors to affordable, high-quality housing in our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “By converting a historic community asset into modern, energy-efficient homes, we are growing our housing supply while transforming quiet corridors into a vibrant place that gives seniors a supportive environment where they can connect and live independently. Elmer Gardens reflects my administration’s commitment to strengthening communities across the Capital Region and throughout the state.”

Elmer Gardens, developed by Home Leasing, LLC and Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc., preserves the historic school, which was shuttered in 2018. The original building was constructed in 1905 in the Neoclassical style and expanded in 1968 with a modern wing. Renovations maintain the structure’s character and meet National Park Service historic rehabilitation standards. Apartments were created within existing classroom spaces, window openings on the 1905 building were restored, the original auditorium was retained to serve as a community room for tenants, and a new elevator was added.

The project furthers revitalization efforts along Eastern Avenue and complements other state affordable housing investments in the city including Windsor Terrace Apartments and Renaissance Square Apartments, which preserved the St. Mary’s School. Elmer Gardens is adjacent to a Capital District Transit Authority bus stop that provides access to downtown Schenectady and downtown Troy. It is located near restaurants and shops, a pharmacy, food market, three schools, a senior center, and a library. Resident-focused features include community gathering spaces, a fitness room, an intergenerational playground for residents’ family visits, and a landscaped garden patio.

All apartments are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Twenty-six apartments offer on-site support for residents experiencing homelessness. Services are provided by the Schenectady Community Action Program and include individualized assistance to help residents maintain stable housing and independent living.

The building is all-electric, featuring rooftop solar panels, energy-efficient HVAC systems, ENERGY STAR appliances, and high-performance windows. The development includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments to accommodate residents with mobility, hearing, and visual impairments.

State financing for Elmer Gardens includes New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credit programs that are expected to generate approximately $10 million in equity and $4.7 million in subsidy. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has facilitated the use of $6.3 million in Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided $204,000 through its New Construction Housing Program. The city of Schenectady provided $236,000 in HOME funds. Schenectady County provided $200,000. The Community Preservation Corporation provided a $1.3 million permanent loan. Rental and operating subsidies for the supportive units are funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Department of Health.

New York State Housing Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is prioritizing developments that combine sustainability, supportive services, and community revitalization. Elmer Gardens exemplifies how strategic State investments can preserve historic buildings and deliver affordable, energy-efficient housing that meets the needs of our communities. This $23 million project will allow seniors to enjoy the stability and support they deserve in Schenectady.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Schools and school buildings are anchor points in communities across New York. Reactivating these vacant spaces as affordable and supportive residential communities for seniors is a fitting next chapter for buildings that have nurtured generations of school children. We value the opportunity to be part of this work when projects utilize the historic rehabilitation tax credit programs and applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership on prioritizing safe, affordable housing in communities across the state.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Housing and health go hand in hand. By providing supportive, accessible homes for seniors, including those who are sick or experiencing homelessness, we ensure residents can live safely, independently and with the resources they need to thrive. I thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to building healthier communities across New York.”

New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said, “Governor Hochul's affordability agenda continues to deliver for older adults across New York who state that affordable and enabling housing are among their top priorities. Once a place for young children to learn, this project in essence restores an historic school building back to its original intended purpose of securing community vitality and opportunity for New Yorkers — now, for residents at a later stage of life. Its proximity to local services and public transportation also make it possible for older residents to remain independent by having access to all of the important hallmarks of a truly interconnected and livable community.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “This all-electric affordable housing development highlights how smart design, onsite solar, and high-efficiency features can work together to deliver energy savings and healthier living spaces for residents. Projects like Elmer Gardens are critical to ensuring the clean energy transition delivers tangible benefits to New Yorkers and communities across the state.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every senior in the Capital Region deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand and other federal programs have delivered more than $13 million to help convert the historic former Elmer Avenue School into more than 50 new affordable homes for seniors at Elmer Gardens in Schenectady. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families and seniors in Schenectady County and across the Capital Region, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to provide more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Our seniors deserve access to safe, affordable homes where they can age with dignity. The completion of Elmer Gardens will help ensure that seniors in the Capital Region have access to the housing options they need. I look forward to the positive change this project will bring to the community, and I will keep fighting for federal funding to expand modern, affordable housing across our state.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m thrilled to celebrate the completion of Elmer Gardens, an important milestone in our fight to make certain that every New Yorker has access to safe, affordable housing that meets their needs. This 51-unit senior housing development will be an outstanding addition to the more than 800 affordable homes already completed in Schenectady County under Governor Hochul, providing individualized assistance and support services to residents who need them most. By restoring a historic school building into a sustainable, all-electric housing development, this project is a brilliant example of how we can revitalize our existing infrastructure to help build a better future for all. I’m proud of the federal-state partnership that helped make this moment possible, and I’m eager to see how Schenectady residents will benefit from it for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “Elmer Gardens is the kind of investment that matters here in Schenectady. By turning a former neighborhood school into safe, affordable housing with on-site supports, this project strengthens the surrounding community and keeps a familiar local building serving a new purpose. It helps make sure people in our area have a stable place to live and reflects the kind of practical, community-focused housing we need more of.”

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, “We thank Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner Visnauskas for their outstanding support of communities like Schenectady that want to create quality affordable housing. Without their help we could not have built a new future for the former Elmer Avenue School, saving this historic building and making it a new home for our seniors. We also thank Home Leasing for their commitment to transforming this building and to our local economic development team who helped to make another difficult construction project look easy.”

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said, “For many in our community, the former Elmer Avenue School holds a lifetime of memories, and preserving a place with that kind of history while giving it new purpose is something worth celebrating. Elmer Gardens now provides high-quality, affordable housing for older adults while preserving the character of the neighborhood, and we are grateful to New York State and Governor Hochul for their partnership and investment that helped make this project possible.”

Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority Chair Ray Gillen said, “This investment in the Eastern Avenue neighborhood is a major boost for historic preservation and neighborhood revitalization. Schenectady was an early adopter of Governor Hochul's program to encourage the construction of more housing and we see the results across the county.”

Home Leasing CEO Megan Houppert said, “Elmer Gardens reflects Home Leasing’s deep commitment to creating high-quality, affordable housing that allows seniors to maintain stability and independence. We are proud to partner once again with Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc. (BCNI) on our second project together, combining affordable and supportive housing with the preservation of a historic community landmark. Through this collaboration, we are delivering homes that are not only affordable and energy-efficient but also connected to services that help residents thrive.”

Better Community Neighborhoods Inc. CEO Matthew Nelson said, “Elmer Gardens is a powerful reminder that meaningful change happens through partnership. We are proud to work alongside Home Leasing, the Hochul Administration, the City of Schenectady, and many committed partners to deliver high-quality housing for seniors while breathing new life into a historic community asset. Together, we’re strengthening neighborhoods and creating homes where older adults can thrive.”

Community Preservation Corporation Vice President and Mortgage Officer Miriam Zinter said, “Elmer Gardens is a remarkable example of how thoughtful reinvestment can breathe new life into a historic building while meeting a community's real housing needs. The transformation of this former school into beautiful, affordable homes for seniors reflects the kind of impact-driven work that CPC is proud to champion. We are deeply grateful to HCR, Home Leasing, Red Stone Equity Partners, and all of our partners whose dedication and collaboration helped make this project a reality.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply through nearly $4 billion in targeted investments, a comprehensive Housing Plan, and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Schenectady.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 77,000 homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million to accelerate affordable housing construction to speed up the building of thousands more affordable homes.