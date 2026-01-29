Liveops Earns One Gold and Three 2026 Silver Stevie Awards

Recognized for customer service training excellence, innovation, outsourcing leadership, and its customer satisfaction strategy

This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, flexible customer experience solutions that our clients trust.” — Molly Moore, COO at Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in flexible customer experience solutions, today announced it has earned one Gold Stevie Award and three Silver Stevie Awards in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

Liveops received the Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year for the second consecutive year, and earned Silver Stevie Awards for Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy. The back-to-back Gold recognition reinforces Liveops’ investment in learning and development, including its Learning-as-a-Service (LaaS) approach that strengthens agent readiness through streamlined onboarding, certification, and coaching, so enterprise programs can launch faster and sustain quality at scale as demand shifts.

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. These honors highlight Liveops’ performance-driven approach to service delivery, combining highly skilled on-demand talent, precision scheduling, and practical AI to help enterprises scale without sacrificing quality, compliance, or customer trust.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, flexible customer experience solutions that our clients trust,” said Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer of Liveops. “Our trusted agent certification programs set a high bar for quality, while our continued investment in AI and LiveNexus—our AI and human orchestration platform—allows us to help enterprises modernize customer experience operations with confidence. We’re proud to be recognized as a trusted transformation partner and innovator in a rapidly evolving CX landscape.”

Liveops recently introduced LiveNexus by Liveops, an AI and human orchestration platform that helps enterprises evaluate AI and automation use cases in a controlled sandbox, apply governance and measurement, and scale what is proven into production.

“Recognition across multiple Stevie categories reinforces that innovation at Liveops is about execution, not hype,” said Jim Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Liveops. “LiveNexus is a natural extension of that philosophy—helping clients modernize responsibly while maintaining quality, compliance, and trust.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

About LiveNexus by Liveops

LiveNexus is the AI and human orchestration engine from Liveops that helps enterprises modernize customer experience with confidence. Powered by real-world CX data and a nationwide talent network, LiveNexus enables brands to test, learn, and scale AI-driven solutions with operational rigor, accountability, and speed.

About The Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs, including the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. The competitions receive thousands of entries each year from organizations across the world and are judged by professionals from around the globe. The Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.