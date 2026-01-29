2026 Grant cycle open for historic cemetery projects

The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is offering grants for qualified historic cemeteries. The annual grants fund projects that preserve historic cemeteries. Projects funded in the past include marker repair workshops, fencing, signs, interpretive panels and brochures, security lighting, access improvements, records management, and more.

Awards typically range between $1,000 and $8,000, but have been higher. Anyone may apply for a grant. Projects must be related to historic cemeteries listed with the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries. Recent projects include marker repair and workshops in several cemeteries, installations of signs and informational kiosks, a preservation plan, and a fence replacement.

“Our goal is to preserve Oregon’s historic cemeteries and offer support throughout the application process,” said historic cemeteries program coordinator Kuri Gill.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free, online workshop specific to this grant and how to use the online grant application system will be offered February 24, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Registration is required. Recorded trainings and tips are also online.

State law established the seven-member historic cemeteries commission to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries and gravesites in Oregon; promote public education on the significance of historic cemeteries; and help obtain financial and technical assistance for restoring, improving and maintaining their appearances. These grants support the goals of the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan and the Oregon Heritage Plan. To learn more about the grants or workshops visit www.oregonheritage.org. For additional information, translation, and accessibility needs contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.