Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Introduces New Zero-Proof Cocktail Menu Across Resort Outlets

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine, that extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida, has unveiled an impressive new lineup of Zero-Proof Cocktails thoughtfully crafted for guests seeking elevated, alcohol-free beverage options throughout the resort. Blending high-quality non-alcoholic spirits with house-made syrups, fresh juices, and gourmet ingredients, the new beverages deliver a refined and refreshing alternative. Delfinos Italian Chophouse, the resort’s award-winning Italian restaurant known for regional favorites, certified Black Angus selections and an extensive wine list, now offers two spirit-free selections. The Fireside Fizz features Seedlip Spice 94, cinnamon-maple syrup, fresh lemon juice, non-alcoholic bitters, soda water, and an orange twist, while the Gingerbread Old-Fashioned combines Seedlip Spice 94 with gingerbread brown sugar syrup and walnut bitters. Both beverages will also be available at the Lobby Bar, which offers signature cocktails, craft beers, and premium wines.Guests will find the Flannel Season, crafted with Ritual Tequila Alternative, lime juice, ginger syrup, pineapple juice, and ginger beer at Loggerheads Sports Pub, a lively gathering place for cocktails, pub fare, billiards, and big-screen sports. The menu will also include the Cranberry Spritzer, a refreshing blend of cranberry juice, seltzer water, and wherloom honey.The resort’s oceanfront, seafood-forward restaurant offering sweeping Atlantic Ocean views while open to the public, guests of Atlantic Grille enjoy the Jungle Bird, featuring Ritual Rum Alternative, Ritual Aperitif Alternative, pineapple juice, lime juice, and simple syrup, along with Cherry Coco Amore that combines Ritual Rum Alternative with coconut syrup, espresso, and All The Bitter Non-Alcoholic Cherry Coffee Bitters.The poolside Ocean Bar Café, known for salads, classic poolside cuisine, and refreshing cocktails, will serve a lineup of ready-to-drink beverages including a Peach Bellini, Moscow Mule, and Mojito. Hammock Beach Pizza & Gelato, the resort’s modern pizzeria and geleteria offering whole pies, slices, and house-made gelato, will additionally feature the ready-to-drink Crodino Aperitif.“We introduced our zero-proof cocktail menu because today’s guests want to savor the moment—not sacrifice it,” said Woody Mitchell, Director of Food & Beverage at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. “Whether they’re prioritizing wellness, heading out for a morning round, or simply choosing to enjoy the evening without alcohol, we believe elevated flavor and thoughtful presentation should always be on the table. These new spirit-free creations let everyone take part in the experience, with all the craft and none of the compromise.”Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa boasts nine dining options, ranging from flip flop casual to upscale experiences, led by Executive Chef Patrick O’Conner. Boasting a rich culinary background with experience overseeing 17 restaurants and lounges and full banquet operations at prestigious resorts, O’Conner brings great experience and energy to the resort, wowing guests with dining concepts, design and menus.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach.# # #

