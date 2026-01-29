In a Distracted World, Ansera Makes the Case for Awe

Ansera at a Glance: Key Facts

Ansera launches as a unified national leader in experiential strategy and production, bringing research, scale, and human insight to live experiences.

Psychology shows that when people feel something together, it changes them chemically. How they listen, how they remember, and how they act. That’s the power we’re designing for.” — EJ Corporan, Director of Marketing and Growth at Ansera

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ansera launches as a unified national leader in experiential strategy and production, bringing research, scale, and human insight to live experiences.Ansera today officially launches as a new national force in experiential strategy and production, bringing together three long-standing industry leaders - High Output, L!VE, and Sardis - under one integrated brand and shared vision. Backed by Willistown Capital, Ansera combines over a century of collective expertise to bring greater intention and depth to live experiences in an increasingly distracted world.With in-person experiences firmly reestablished across industries, expectations have evolved. Attention is harder to earn, presence is harder to sustain, and outcomes face greater scrutiny than ever before. Ansera enters the market with a clear belief that experiences should be felt first, while also delivering meaningful, measurable impact.“Live experiences are no longer competing with one another – they’re competing with never-ending distractions,” said EJ Corporan, Director of Marketing and Growth at Ansera. “Our clients are asking deeper questions about attention, memory, and meaning, and Ansera is built to answer those questions through research, insight, and a more rigorous understanding of how people actually experience moments together.”At the core of Ansera’s positioning is a commitment to research-driven experience design, including the development of a dedicated research initiative focused on the psychological and physiological effects of live experiences. Drawing from neuroscience, psychology, behavioral science, and anthropology, Ansera is translating these insights into practical methodologies that inform how experiences are designed and why they resonate long after the moment ends.“For decades, this industry has relied on trial and error,” said Darren Fultz, CEO at Ansera. “We’re moving beyond assumptions to help clients understand why certain moments resonate, linger, and inspire action – and how to design for that intentionally.”The launch formalizes the consolidation of High Output, L!VE, and Sardis into a single, integrated platform spanning experiential strategy, creative, production, systems integration, and technical execution across live, hybrid, and virtual environments. With more than 150 specialists and offices across key U.S. markets, Ansera supports everything from global brand activations and corporate gatherings to complex, high-stakes live productions.“We believe awe is a catalyst,” Corporan added. “Psychology shows that when people feel something together, it changes them chemically. How they listen, how they remember, and how they act. That’s the power we’re designing for.”ABOUT ANSERAAnsera designs and produces research-driven experiences that move audiences and elevate brands. Built from the unification of High Output, L!VE, and Sardis, Ansera combines strategy, creative, and production under one integrated platform. With more than a century of collective experience and a commitment to understanding the human impact of live engagement, Ansera helps organizations craft moments that inspire presence, deepen connection, and deliver measurable outcomes. For more information, please visit: ansera.com For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com; 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.