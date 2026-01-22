Daybreaker Announces ‘Let’s Be Friends” Tour, a Global Invitation to Rebuild Connection in 2026

Daybreaker's “Let’s Be Friends” Tour A global invitation to rebuild connection in 2026.

The 120+ event tour marks a new chapter for the pioneer of sober daylife, intergenerational gathering, and social health.

We are witnessing a cultural pivot. People want connection. They want real friendships. ‘Let’s Be Friends’ is an invitation to remember how powerful it is to gather, move, and belong—together.” — Radha Agrawal, Daybreaker co-founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2026 begins, Daybreaker is stepping into its most expansive chapter yet. Today, the global pioneer of sober social experiences announces the “Let’s Be Friends” Tour, a 120+ event, multi-continent tour that brings Daybreaker’s signature blend of music, movement, and community to cities around the world - while responding directly to a cultural moment defined by loneliness, burnout, and a hunger for real connection.Marking 13 years since Daybreaker’s founding and more than 1,000 events produced to date, the tour reflects how far the movement has grown - and why it feels increasingly necessary. What began in Brooklyn as a simple experiment in morning dance has evolved into a global model for how people gather outside traditional nightlife, centering joy, embodiment, and belonging without alcohol or excess.The scope of the “Let’s Be Friends” Tour is reflected not only in its scale, but in where it shows up. This year, Daybreaker will bring its sober daylife gatherings to some of the most iconic public and cultural spaces in the world, including San Francisco’s Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, Los Angeles' Santa Monica Pier, New York City’s Central Park SummerStage, and Washington, D.C.’s National Building Museum, alongside dozens of other landmark venues across North America, Europe and Beyond. Each location is chosen intentionally, transforming iconic places into places for movement, friendship , and collective presence.The “Let’s Be Friends” Tour builds on what Daybreaker has come to call Daylife - a shift away from late-night, alcohol-centric socializing and toward experiences that feel energizing rather than depleting. Events take place earlier in the day or early evening, creating space for movement, music, and human connection that fits into real life rather than competing with it.At the heart of the tour is another idea Daybreaker has increasingly embraced: InterGen, or intergenerational connection. Rather than siloing people by age or life stage, Daybreaker events intentionally bring together twenty-somethings, parents, elders, longtime ravers, and first-time dancers in the same room. The result is a rare kind of social mixing - one that reflects how people actually want to live and connect.“We are witnessing a cultural pivot,” says Daybreaker co-founder Radha Agrawal. “People want connection. They want real friendships. ‘Let’s Be Friends’ is an invitation to remember how powerful it is to gather, move, and belong—together.”The tour follows a year of major momentum for Daybreaker. In 2025, outlets including CNN, CBS Evening News, and The Wall Street Journal highlighted the movement as a bellwether for the rise of sober-curious culture and the growing demand for wellness-forward social spaces. Participation in sober gatherings surged, while concepts like coffee clubbing, wellness raves, and daytime dance floors moved firmly into the mainstream.Today, Daybreaker’s global community spans more than 800,000 members across 60+ cities on five continents, with formats ranging from sunrise dance floors and sauna parties to large-scale daytime festivals - including a landmark, first-of-its-kind full-day event in London last year.As part of its continued evolution, Daybreaker recently announced a partnership with Sweatpals, the community-driven fitness platform now serving as its official ticketing and host platform. The collaboration supports the expansion of Daylife experiences by connecting people seeking movement-based, social wellness gatherings with events designed around participation rather than spectatorship.Beyond events, Agrawal has also been deepening Daybreaker’s broader mission through the Belong Institute, a community leadership accelerator that trains individuals and organizations to build sustainable, real-world communities. The program, which launches its next cohort this month , extends the same principles that underpin Daybreaker - intentional design, shared ritual, and long-term engagement - into workplaces, neighborhoods, and institutions looking to address isolation at scale.The “Let’s Be Friends” Tour weaves all of this together: movement as medicine, friendship as infrastructure, and community as something built through presence rather than performance. Each stop will feature a mix of music, embodied experiences, and collective moments designed to help people feel more connected when they leave than when they arrived.In a year when many are rethinking how - and with whom - they spend their time, Daybreaker’s message for 2026 is simple and resonant: connection is not a luxury, and friendship is something we can choose to practice.The “Let’s Be Friends” Tour begins this year, with dates rolling out across North America, Europe, and beyond. For more information, please visit https://www.daybreaker.com/events

