Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Indicts Operators of Union County Massage Parlor

(MARYSVILLE, Ohio) — Indictments filed in Union County accuse three people of running a commercial sex operation at a Marysville massage parlor, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



The indictments maintain that the trio offered sex services in exchange for money at Healing Garden Massage, on East Fifth Street, and then laundered the proceeds. The business also went by the name Massage Relaxation Station.



The 18 felony charges stem from an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, formed under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, part of Yost’s office.



The defendants, all from Marysville, are Anthony Tignor, 58; Fang Hu, 53; and Shunying Li, 61. Each person faces six charges:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Three counts of money laundering (F3)

One count of promoting prostitution (F4)

One count of practicing medicine without a license (F5)

Several charges include additional specifications for forfeiture of assets.



Marysville police arrested Tignor and Hu on Jan. 27; they are being held in the Tri-County Regional Jail, in Champaign County. Li remains at large.



The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting the case.



The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force consists of representatives from the Columbus Division of Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Ohio State University Police Department, Marysville Police Department, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Southeast Healthcare and Salvation Army.



Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.



To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio:

MEDIA CONTACT:Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-