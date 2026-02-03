AMOTE JAPAN Introduces Millimeter-Based Water Measurement Tool for Rice Cooking

Adjust the hardness of the rice to your liking! Pittaku in use Sliding construction Compact storage Pittaku packaging

A standardized approach to measuring water levels in rice cookers

NAKA-KU, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMOTE JAPAN has announced the release of “Pittaku,” a millimeter-based water measurement tool designed for use in rice cookers. The announcement was made via the company’s official Instagram account.

The texture of cooked rice can vary depending on multiple factors, including the type of rice cooker, ambient temperature, resting time, and the ratio of rice to water. In many households and kitchens, water is commonly measured using a standard cup or by estimating with a finger, which can lead to inconsistencies due to individual differences and measurement variation.

To address this issue, AMOTE JAPAN developed “Pittaku,” a simple measuring tool that allows users to check water depth inside a rice cooker in millimeter units. By providing a visual reference for water levels, the tool enables users to reproduce the same rice texture across different cooking sessions.

How “Pittaku” Is Used

After washing the rice and adding water until the surface is covered, the rice is leveled before inserting the “Pittaku” vertically into the cooker. The tool features millimeter markings that allow users to record the water depth used. This recorded measurement can then be referenced in future preparations to achieve similar results.

The tool is compact and made of polypropylene, allowing it to be rinsed and stored easily. It is designed for use in household kitchens as well as shared cooking environments.

Measurement Examples (Reference Values)

・Slightly firm rice for curry dishes: approximately 8 mm

・Firm rice for fried rice: approximately 7 mm

・Rice porridge preparation: approximately 2 cm

These values are provided as reference examples and may vary depending on rice type and cooking equipment.

Usage Scenarios

“Pittaku” may be used in various settings, including shared kitchens, cooking classes, outdoor cooking situations, and environments where multiple users prepare rice using the same equipment. The tool can also be used as a reference aid when adjusting water levels for different rice preparations.

Product Information

・Product name: Pittaku

・Size: 15.5 cm × 9 cm (top), 13 cm × 13 cm (base)

・Material: Polypropylene

・Maximum heat resistance: 120°C

・Colors: Red bean rice (pink), green rice (green), brown rice (beige)

・Suggested retail price: 2,500 yen (tax included)

Product page:

https://amotejapan.base.shop

