emoji™ Marble Dash Demo Now Playable on PC

emoji™ Marble Dash Demo

Try the high-energy marble racing game featuring iconic emoji™ characters in a free PC demo available now on the Epic Games Store.

PARIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The playable demo of emoji™ Marble Dash is now available on PC, offering an early look at the game’s competitive, physics-driven racing. Players can jump into multiplayer races and experience the core gameplay ahead of the game’s planned release in early 2026.Your First Chance to Play emoji™ Marble DashPlayers can access the emoji™ Marble Dash demo on PC via the Epic Games Store The demo introduces the game’s racing mechanics, visual style, and competitive focus, giving players the opportunity to try the experience and test their skills on the first two tracks before full launch on multiple platforms.What the Playable Demo OffersThe demo puts players into fast, momentum-based races where emoji™ characters speed across themed tracks atop rolling marbles. Each race rewards skills, timing, and smart navigation.Players can also experiment with the Ability Cards that boost speed, increase damage, or enhance resistance, adding a tactical layer to each race. The experience is built around multiplayer competition, encouraging strategic play.Why emoji™ Marble Dash Stands Outemoji™ Marble Dash combines competitive marble racing with skill-based gameplay that rewards practice and the strategic use of abilities. Its controls are easy to learn, making the game accessible to casual players. At the same time, the game’s depth and challenge appeal to competitive racers who enjoy refining their strategy and improving performance.With its attractive emoji™ icons, modern visuals, and energetic race design, the game delivers short, dynamic matches that stay engaging and rewarding over time.Play emoji™ Marble Dash NowThe game’s demo is available on PC on the Epic Games StorePlayers are invited to try the demo and join the newsletter to receive the latest updates and announcements.About Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI)CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2). CBI focuses on the development of blockchain-related activities, including gaming, digital assets, and immersive entertainment experiences.For more information, visit: www.cbicorp.io and www.emojimarbledash.com About emoji™ – The Iconic Brandemoji company GmbH is the owner of the globally registered emoji™ brand, protected across a vast range of goods and services in more than 150 countries. The company manages a portfolio of over 1,000 trademarks and more than 25,000 emoji™ brand icons and designs, available for licensing, merchandising, and promotional use worldwide.The emoji™ brand collaborates with over 1,400 licensing partners globally and is recognized as one of the most influential lifestyle brands worldwide.For licensing inquiries: licensing@emoji.comWebsite: www.emoji.com

