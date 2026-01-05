emoji™ Marble Dash Turns Global Icons into Playable Racers in a Colorful Arcade Adventure

emoji™ Marble Dash brings iconic emojis to life as competitive racers in a fast-paced arcade experience launching winter 2025/2026 on iOS, Android, and PC. Players can register now at emojimarbledash.com for early demo access."

“The emoji™ brand has evolved into a global entertainment property, and gaming is a natural continuation of that journey.” — Marco Hüsges, CEO of emoji company GmbH, added:

PARIS, FRANCE, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s most popular icons are rolling into gaming! emoji™ Marble Dash is the emoji™ brand’s latest title: a dynamic, physics-driven racing game full of color, personality, and competition. The first trailer is now live, giving players a glimpse of the emoji-packed action ahead of its early 2026 release on mobile and PC.Emojis Enter the Gaming WorldEmojis have become a universal language for expressing ideas and emotions. Now, through an official partnership between the emoji™ company and Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), emoji™ Marble Dash brings these familiar icons to life as playful, expressive racers.Each character has its own personality – from cool and confident 😎 to fiery and bold 🔥 – making every race feel fun and full of style. It’s a fresh, exciting way to dive into the colorful world of emojis through interactive, competitive gameplay that players of all ages can enjoy.What Is emoji™ Marble Dash?emoji™ Marble Dash is an arcade-style racing game that combines authentic marble physics with skill and smart strategy. Players pick their favorite emoji-inspired characters and race on top of marbles across themed, obstacle-filled tracks. Each roll tests reflexes, timing, and smart decision-making as you balance speed and tactics.Players can customize their characters with emoji™ Boosters and Ability Cards that tweak speed, power, and resistance. No two races ever play out the same, which ensures exciting and endlessly replayable experiences.Key Features:- Fast, skill-based racing with authentic marble physics- Playable emoji characters with unique personalities- Ability Cards & emoji™ Boosters to shape your playstyle- Multiplayer competitions with leaderboards and rewards- Free to play, available on both mobile (IOS, Android) and PCWhat You’ll Love About emoji™ Marble DashAccessible, energetic, and full of personality, emoji™ Marble Dash is designed for both casual players and those who love a good competition.“With emoji™ Marble Dash, we wanted to bring the universal appeal of emojis in a game that anyone can jump into and have fun with,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO at CBI. “It’s fast, exciting, and instantly enjoyable as every race is unique and rewarding.”The gameplay is easy to learn but offers plenty of depth for racers who want to master the tracks. Players can earn XP and lootboxes, climb leaderboards, and compete in ranked events with prize pools for top performers.Whether you’ve got five minutes or an hour to spare, every run in emoji™ Marble Dash delivers pure feel-good action with rewards.How to Play Early?Get ready to roll! Watch the official trailer and visit the official website to sign up for the demo . Be among the first to discover emoji™ Marble Dash!About Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI)CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2). CBI focuses on the development of blockchain-related activities, including gaming, digital assets, and immersive entertainment experiences.For more information, visit: www.cbicorp.io and www.emojimarbledash.com About emoji™ – The Iconic Brandemoji company GmbH is the owner of the globally registered emoji™ brand, protected across a vast range of goods and services in more than 150 countries. The company manages a portfolio of over 1,000 trademarks and more than 25,000 emoji™ brand icons and designs, available for licensing, merchandising, and promotional use worldwide.The emoji™ brand collaborates with over 1,400 licensing partners globally and is recognized as one of the most influential lifestyle brands worldwide.For licensing inquiries: licensing@emoji.com

emoji™ Marble Dash - Reveal Trailer

