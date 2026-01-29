Data Analytics Engineer Publishes Definitive AWS QuickSight Guide for Enterprise BI Modernization

A real-world AWS QuickSight playbook based on deploying ML models, modern BI pipelines, and protecting $8.3M in recurring revenue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeevan Sai Sreella, Data Analytics Engineer at Rectangle Health, has published an in-depth technical guide on AWS QuickSight implementation, based on his experience transforming enterprise analytics operations and deploying machine learning models that safeguard millions in recurring revenue.Proven Track Record of Business ImpactSreella’s work at Rectangle Health highlights the measurable business value of modern data engineering and analytics. His key achievements include:Deploying churn prediction machine learning models in AWS SageMaker, helping protect $8.3M in annual recurring revenueConsolidating 12 legacy Excel workbooks into 3 automated AWS QuickSight dashboards, eliminating 10+ hours of manual data preparation per weekImproving data trust by 25% across executive and business teams through reliable, automated reportingManaging 2TB of daily data ingestion with a 99% pipeline success rate and 15-minute data freshness cyclesFrom Manual Chaos to Automated Intelligence“The Excel workbooks weren’t just a technical problem — they were a trust problem,” Sreella explains in his guide.“QuickSight gave us automated refreshes and version control, but the real value was that everyone finally agreed on one source of truth.”The published guide details:SPICE optimization techniquesAWS analytics stack integration patternsA step-by-step 8-week migration framework for organizations modernizing their BI infrastructureIndustry Experience Spanning Multiple SectorsBefore joining Rectangle Health, Sreella worked at Publicis Sapient, where he:Led large-scale ETL migrations for enterprise clientsDelivered Power BI analytics solutions serving 600+ usersAutomated marketing KPI dashboards at scaleWith over 6 years of experience in data engineering and analytics, Sreella specializes in building cloud-scale data pipelines using AWS-native services.Technical Expertise: AWS (S3, Redshift, Glue, Athena, SageMaker, QuickSight), dbt (40+ production models), Apache Airflow, AWS QuickSight & Power BI, predictive analytics and churn modeling.About the GuideThe complete guide, AWS QuickSight: A Complete Guide from a Data Engineer ...”is available on the Careery platform.The guide provides practical, battle-tested frameworks for data professionals implementing modern BI solutions within AWS environments.About CareeryCareery is an AI-driven career acceleration service that helps professionals land high-paying jobs and get promoted faster.Connect with Jeevan Sai SreellaLinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/jeevansaisreella

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.