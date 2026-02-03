Mann IT Releases New Security Layers to Combat Latest Cyberthreats

Mann Information Technology Chris Mann

Mann IT Expands Cybersecurity Offerings with 24/7 Managed Detection & Response and Managed Firewall Services

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mann IT has announced the release of two new cybersecurity service offerings designed to help organizations strengthen their defenses against today’s ever-evolving threats: Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and a Fully Managed Firewall service that provides continuous monitoring, alerting, and escalated support, going beyond traditional firewall maintenance. Together, these services provide continuous monitoring, faster threat response, and improved protection for small and mid-sized businesses facing increased cyber risk.The new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service offering combines a full-featured, enterprise-grade Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform with a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) that actively watches for suspicious activity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in real time, so potential threats are identified and addressed even during nights, weekends, and holidays. This service continuously monitors events and alerts across endpoints, servers, and email environments, ensuring suspicious activity is flagged and dealt with around the clock. Security activity is automatically recorded and retained to support compliance and reporting requirements, usually for 30 days, with flexible options for longer-term retention when needed.Complementing MDR, Mann IT has also introduced a Managed Firewall service that goes beyond traditional firewall maintenance. The service includes continuous monitoring and alerting, escalated support, and increased flexibility and reliability, helping organizations better protect their networks and respond faster when potential threats or issues arise.These new services address a growing challenge for many organizations: cyberattacks no longer respect business hours. Threat actors increasingly use automation and AI-driven techniques to target businesses during nights, weekends, holidays, and off-hours...times when most internal IT teams and managed service providers without a dedicated SOC rely on limited on-call coverage.“Most IT providers don’t have staff actively monitoring alerts 24 hours a day,” said Chris Mann, Owner of Mann IT. “Attackers know this, and time their activity accordingly. These additional security layers will substantially improve the protection and cyberdefense for our clients in the Ann Arbor area, now and in the future.”With the addition of a 24/7 Security Operations Center, Mann IT ensures alerts are actively reviewed and acted upon at all times...rather than waiting until the next business day. This continuous oversight helps organizations reduce dwell time, improve incident response, and maintain visibility into their environments during high-risk periods. The managed firewall service further strengthens this approach by extending monitoring and alerting beyond routine maintenance, enabling earlier detection of potential threats and configuration issues that could otherwise go unnoticed.Together, these services are designed for organizations that need enterprise-grade security without building a full internal security team. Mann IT’s expanded offerings support IT directors, business owners, and office managers seeking stronger protection, improved compliance visibility, and confidence that their environments are being monitored around the clock. Mann IT plans to make these services available immediately and will continue expanding its cybersecurity offerings to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and the digital horizon.Mann IT is an IT services provider based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, and technology support services to businesses across the region. The company focuses on practical, security-first solutions that help organizations operate efficiently, reduce risk, and adapt to a changing digital world. With an emphasis on proactive service and long-term partnership, Mann IT supports clients as their technology and security requirements evolve.

