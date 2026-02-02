Heroic Technologies Announces Strategic Ownership Transition and Senior Service Leadership Hire

Heroic Logo Nick Stevens, CEO

Newly appointed Nick Stevens marks a new era of leadership. With Shannon Wolf-Daka as Service Manager, they aim to deliver secure, scalable IT solutions.

We’ve taken this step to put our full weight behind a clear vision: a client-first, security-first managed technology partner that can scale without compromising.” — Nick Stevens, CEO of Heroic Technologies

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heroic Technologies announced a strategic ownership transition with the appointment of Nick Stevens as the new Sole Owner and CEO, marking a pivotal moment in the organization's history. This transition reflects a deliberate step forward for the company by strengthening leadership continuity while expanding its ability to support high-growth, technology-driven organizations with secure, flexible IT solutions, managed services, and cybersecurity strategies.The leadership transition reflects a continued commitment to Heroic's core mission: delivering tailored, security-first technology solutions that support real business outcomes. Under Nick's leadership, the company will continue to build on its established reputation for managed services rooted in trust, accountability, and long-term partnership. The transition ensures Heroic Technologies remains agile as client needs evolve, supporting everything from AI adoption to increasingly complex cloud and compliance requirements.Complementing this leadership transition, Heroic has also added Shannon Wolf-Daka to its senior leadership team as Service Manager. With more than a decade of experience in Managed Services, Wolf-Daka brings a wealth of expertise in service delivery optimization and a deep understanding of how to foster the client experience."We’ve taken this step to put our full weight behind a clear vision: a client-first, security-first managed technology partner that can scale without compromising. Full ownership allows us to align the entire team around that vision and execute faster, while protecting the trust our clients place in us.Shannon’s role as Service Manager is a key part of that focus. She brings disciplined execution, fresh perspective, and a relentless commitment to doing the right thing for the client."Nick Stevens, CEO of Heroic TechnologiesIn an industry where MSPs quite literally hold the keys to the castle, clients need to know that every project, every ticket, and every decision is handled with their goals and best interests at the forefront. As Heroic continues to grow, they are investing heavily in the areas their clients care about most: stronger security leadership to stay ahead of emerging threats, and smarter, more responsible use of data and AI to facilitate better decision-making, reduce busywork, and move faster without increasing risk.“I am thrilled to join Heroic Technologies at such an important stage of growth. My focus is on building scalable, data-driven support processes while fostering a supportive team culture that empowers our team to learn, grow, and deliver an exceptional experience for every client.”Shannon Wolf-Daka, Service ManagerAs organizations face mounting pressure to modernize operations and protect critical digital assets, this leadership evolution strengthens Heroic Technologies’ ability to deliver consistent, high-impact support. The company remains committed to its philosophy of flexible service, ensuring that whether a client needs full IT management or strategic guidance on business continuity and resilience, the solution is tailored to their specific operational needs. This new chapter promises to balance decades of industry experience with fresh perspectives to drive value for partners across the region and help clients navigate change with confidence.About Heroic TechnologiesHeroic Technologies is a leading IT services firm that helps organizations navigate the practical and security challenges of the modern digital workplace.Offering a flexible range of solutions across Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and AI Strategy, Heroic will continue to serve as a trusted, long-term partner to its clients. Whether operating as a fully outsourced IT department or providing targeted advisory support, Heroic Technologies remains focused on and committed to enabling secure, efficient operations that scale with the business.

