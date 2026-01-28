Thursday, January 29, 2026

CANADA, January 28 - Note: All times local 9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will host a First Ministers’ Meeting. Note for media: 2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. Second floor

West Block

Parliament Hill Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery. 6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an event to highlight the strength of the Canadian film and television sector. Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 5:30 p.m.

