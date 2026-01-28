Now Accepting Applications! TBI Announces Multiple Summer Internship Opportunities

NOTE: These are unpaid internships. Select candidates may earn school credit for this opportunity.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for internships in the following disciplines and locations.

East Criminal Investigation Division – Hamilton County (Chattanooga) – Apply on job opening 74772.

Job Duties:

Interns contribute to the TBI’s mission of Truth, Bravery, and Integrity. This program gives interns a hands-on experience working with Special Agents in several investigative areas, such as: Criminal investigations, drug investigations, Medicaid fraud, fire investigations, cyber & digital evidence, human trafficking, including collaboration with Criminal Intelligence analysts. Interns work alongside Special Agents based on current cases and office needs. Activities may include watching investigations in the office and in the field, helping with surveillance and support tasks, reviewing and organizing case files, reports, and video evidence, assisting with administrative projects, and observing crime scene processing.

Headquarters Rotation – Davidson County (Nashville) – Apply on job opening 74777.

Job Duties:

Interns contribute to the TBI’s mission of Truth, Bravery, and Integrity. Interns will participate in hands-on activities while assisting Special Agents in the following units:

Drug Investigation Division: Rotating in this division would involve job-shadowing where an intern will gain a first-hand introduction to how Special agents work with local, state, and federal partners (DEA, FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Offices) to combat drug issues across Tennessee. Their primary focus is disrupting illicit drug supply chains through targeted investigations, surveillance, and dismantling trafficking organizations. These operations are sensitive and often covert to protect ongoing efforts. Work hours are flexible and dynamic, and often unanticipated, because of the on-going nature of this criminal activity.

Criminal Investigation Division: Rotating in this division includes working alongside Special Agents as they handle major cases like homicide, robbery, fraud, official misconduct, and officer-involved shootings. This unit operates 24/7, so flexibility is key. Interns may observe and assist with investigative reports, crime scene processing, interviews, surveillance, court proceedings, and more. Expect both fast-paced and slow days—our work depends on active cases.

Medicaid Fraud Control Division: During this rotation, interns will work alongside experienced agents and staff to uncover fraud trends and apply those insights to real cases. They will assist with investigative activities like surveillance, document review, data analysis, and more—all aimed at identifying providers engaged in fraudulent practices and determining if formal action is needed.

Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS): Interns rotating in this division are expected to maintain confidentiality and follow the CJIS security policy, be punctual, respectful, and maintain integrity. Be willing to learn and work effectively with staff and local, and federal law enforcement personnel. Interns will rotate to the following units in CJIS: Criminal Records Unit (CRU):Handles dispositions, diversions, and expungements for Tennessee.Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS):Runs firearm background checks per state and federal law; updates criminal history records. Interns will assist with transactions under guidance, learn appeals, complete simple forms (R-84), and fax documents.Law Enforcement Support Unit (LESU):Helps with criminal record updates, audits, documentation, training materials, reports, and special projects.

Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Team – Davidson County (Nashville) – Apply on job opening 74766.

Job Duties:

Interns contribute to the TBI’s mission of Truth, Bravery, and Integrity. Interns will gain a unique, hands-on perspective of the criminal justice system by contributing to a statewide effort that strengthens investigations and supports justice for victims. The intern will play a key role in evaluating and closing gaps in Tennessee’s DNA database which is critical for generating leads in criminal cases. The intern will work closely with the SAKI Census Lead and will analyze criminal justice data for accuracy and completeness while learning how processes in the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), Forensic Services Division (FSD), and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) intersect to impact case outcomes.

Technology & Innovation Division – Davidson County (Nashville) – Apply on job opening 74800.

Job Duties:

Interns assigned to a Cyber Squad internship will gain an understanding of how the Cyber Squad investigates complex technology facilitated crimes, as well as how the Cyber Squad supports TBI Special Agents and our other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners across Tennessee to investigate, identify, and arrest/deter cyber criminals. Interns will be exposed to various types of cyber-related criminal investigations, cryptocurrency tracing, the collection and preservation of digital and non-digital evidence, cybercrime research, public awareness, education, intelligence sharing, support, and training.

Upper East Criminal Investigation Division – Knox and Washington Counties (Knoxville and Johnson City) – Apply on job opening 74807.

Job Duties:

This internship offers students the opportunity to learn directly from experienced Special Agents and professional staff while contributing to real-world investigative work that supports law enforcement partners and public safety across Tennessee. Interns will rotate through each division to gain exposure to a wide range of investigative functions. Responsibilities and learning opportunities may include:

Observing investigative operations in both office and field settings, participating in surveillance and investigative support activities, reviewing and organizing case files, reports, and video evidence, and assisting with administrative and project-based tasks.

East Drug Investigation Division – Putnam County (Cookeville) – Apply on job opening 74803

Job Duties:

Interns will gain exposure to a wide range of investigative functions. Responsibilities and learning opportunities may include: Observing investigative operations in both office and field settings, participating in surveillance and investigative support activities, reviewing and organizing case files, reports, and video evidence, assisting with administrative and project-based tasks. This internship will give interns a hands-on experience working with Special Agents across multiple investigative divisions within our office as well as collaboration with our Criminal Intelligence Analyst and Victim Services Coordinator.

Aviation Division – Davidson County (Nashville) – Apply on job opening 74770.

Job Duties:

Interns contribute to the TBI’s mission of Truth, Bravery, and Integrity. This division delivers real-time intelligence, advanced aerial imagery, and rapid response capabilities to enhance public safety across Tennessee. The Aviation internship provides a hands-on, observational look into law-enforcement aviation operations. Interns can expect to respond with the crew on select missions to observe real-time coordination, observe the mission camera system, including subject tracking and intelligence collection, shadow pilots during pre-flight planning, including weather review, route selection, and risk assessment, and gain exposure to routine hangar operations, equipment checks, and mission documentation.

TBI facilities to support all agency operations. Assists TBI Special Agents in investigative operations including but not limited to Human Trafficking, search warrants, arrest warrants, prisoner transports, crime scene security, etc. in support of investigative activities. Conducts background investigations on internal and external customers to support TBI hiring practices and internal hiring managers and in compliance with state statute.

Minimum Qualifications:

Must be a college Junior, Senior, or currently pursuing post graduate education.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. These positions will be posted on January 28, 2026 – March 10, 2026 for (6) six weeks.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

###