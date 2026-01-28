Submit Release
AHA podcast: Designing Patient Care Navigation

Ji Im, system senior director of community and population health at CommonSpirit Health, explores why seamless navigation, community partnerships and human connection are essential to reducing friction and improving the health care experience. She also shares how her personal health story reshaped her understanding of care navigation and patient-centered design. LISTEN NOW 

