Governor Kotek Outlines Legislative Priorities

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Tina Kotek outlined her priorities for the 2026 legislative session, focusing on policies that can make life more affordable for working families, grow the economy and increase job creation, protect vulnerable Oregonians from federal funding cuts, and defend Oregon communities amid federal uncertainty and aggressive immigration enforcement.

Facing a constrained budget and continued disruption from Washington, D.C., Governor Kotek emphasized steady, responsible governance and targeted investments that deliver tangible results. Governor Kotek will support legislative efforts to respond to federal overreach and has introduced three bills that aim to grow Oregon’s economy, build more affordable housing for seniors, and strengthen the behavioral health workforce.

“I’m focused on putting Oregon’s future first,” Governor Kotek said. “Even in a tough budget year, we must protect core services, expand affordable housing, strengthen our workforce, and grow a competitive economy. And as the Trump administration creates chaos, I will work with lawmakers to protect our communities, our civil liberties, and the people who call Oregon home.”

Governor Kotek’s legislative priorities include:

Creating More Affordable Housing Options (House Bill 4082)

House Bill 4082 speeds up the development of affordable housing for seniors and manufactured home communities by allowing limited urban growth boundary expansions. By focusing on lower cost manufactured housing, the bill will help cities add hundreds of affordable homes, ease pressure on the broader housing market, and support renters and homelessness solutions statewide.

Cutting Red Tape for Behavioral Health Workers (House Bill 4083)

House Bill 4083 removes barriers that keep qualified mental health and addiction professionals from providing care. The bill would streamline credentialing, reduce administrative burdens, and expand supervision pathways to help more providers enter and stay in the workforce - ensuring Oregonians can access care faster. This legislation is a recommendation from the Behavioral Health Talent Council, chaired by First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson.

Prosperity Roadmap Package (House Bill 4084)

To get started on the Oregon’s Prosperity Roadmap, House Bill 4084 supports job creation and economic growth by fast-tracking permits for major projects, preparing shovel-ready industrial sites, and modernizing business incentives. The goals of the bill are to make it easier for businesses to invest and expand in Oregon, strengthening regional economies and creating good-paying jobs statewide.

